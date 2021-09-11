Departing Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas took first place in Saturday's sprint race at Monza ahead of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton struggled at the start as he dropped down to fourth place. He ultimately finished in fifth place, just behind Lando Norris.

Championship leader Max Verstappen was on hand to take second, and Daniel Ricciardo claimed third place.

Italian Grand Prix Bottas edges Hamilton as Mercedes lock out front row for sprint race A DAY AGO

Bottas will depart the constructors championship holders after being replaced by George Russell for next season.

However he did not let that disappointment distract him on Saturday afternoon as he held onto the lead in the sprint race, despite having to keep his focus with a first-lap safety car.

Unfortunately, the Finn will start at the back of the grid despite his success as he is taking new power unit components ahead of Sunday's race.

The safety car was needed after Pierre Gasly suffered damage to his left wheel that saw him fly into the hoardings early on before trundling back towards the course.

Italian Grand Prix Hamilton tops timing sheets ahead of Verstappen in practice at Monza YESTERDAY AT 13:54