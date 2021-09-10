Valtteri Bottas pipped Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes dominated qualifying at the revamped Italian Grand Prix.

Like Silverstone in July, F1 is trialling a new format at Monza which sees a sprint race on Saturday to determine the grid for Sunday’s race.

The top three in Saturday’s 18-lap event will score points – three, two and one respectively.

Bottas clocked 1:19.555 to edge seven-time world champion Hamilton by 0.096 seconds in Q3.

Max Verstappen, who leads the drivers’ championship by three points, finished third for Red Bull ahead of McLaren pair Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

Pierre Gasly took sixth for AlphaTauri, with the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc seventh and eighth respectively.

Britain’s George Russell, who confirmed he was joining Mercedes in 2022, outqualified his Williams teammate Nicholas Latifi again but finished bottom of Q2 and will start 15th on Saturday.

