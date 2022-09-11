Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was downbeat after he was denied a late challenge on Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix by the safety car.

In circumstances that recalled the 2021 Abu Dhabi season finale, the drivers were packed in tight behind a safety car during the final laps, but the race drew to a close behind it instead of a late flurry of drama.

That meant that Verstappen took the win, one which leaves him on the verge of his second world championship.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Leclerc admitted he wanted another chance to battle for the win.

"The end was frustrating, I wish we could have had a bit of a race," said Leclerc.

"Unfortunately we were second because of what happened before.

"It's a shame, but I gave it all today. I wish I could have won in front of the amazing Tifosi but I just couldn't today."

