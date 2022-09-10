Share
avant-match
Qualifying
Follow the Italian Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 16:00 on 10 September 2022.
Highlights
LECLERC QUICKEST
The Ferrari duo take the front two places. Sainz is second third.
Max Verstappen is second quickest, and Perez is fourth.
A decent showing from Hamilton lands him fifth, Russell is sixth.
LAST LAP FOR EVERYONE
Two and a bit minutes left gives everyone the time for a final runout.
FERRARI STILL LEADING
Sainz and Leclerc leading on their home track.
Verstappen and Perez both down on the second row.
Q3 GETS GOING
10 minutes left as the cars get straight back to the track.
DE VRIES ERROR
Under pressure with his last lap, he goes off after locking his rear axle.
He's joined by Bottas, Zhou, Ocon, and Tsunoda goes out.
ONE MINUTE REMAINING
Bottas, De Vries, Zhou, Ricciardo and Tsunoda are battling to get out of the drop zone.
FIVE AT RISK
Bottas, De Vries, Zhou, Ricciardo and Tsunoda.
Sainz and Leclerc lead ahead of the Red Bulls.
10 MINUTES REMAINING
Verstappen quickest, then Leclerc and Sainz, and Perez. Hamilton eighth, Russell fifth.
Q2 UNDERWAY
There's no activity just yet.
Q1 EXITS
Vettell, Stroll, Latifi, Magnussen and Schumacher are out.
Verstappen is quickest for now.
DE VRIES IN ACTION
FIVE IN TROUBLE
Ricciardo, Bottas, Stroll, Schumacher and Vettel trail.
HALFWAY THROUGH Q1
Leclerc, then Sainz lead.
George Russell is third quickest so far, but there's plenty of racing to be done. No huge surprises as yet.
Q1 GETS UNDERWAY
The first cars are out on the track. Here's Lance Stroll.
PENALTIES SO FAR
The Dutchman will make his qualifying debut.
HOW F1 HONOURED HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH II
This was their minute's silence yesterday morning.
VERSTAPPEN FASTEST AT FP3
The Dutchman will, though, be one of nine drivers so far to be hit with a grid penalty.
Italian Grand Prix qualifying - LIVE