10/09/22 - 4:00 PM
Finished
Italian Grand Prix
LIVE
1
C.Leclerc
2
M.Verstappen
3
C.Sainz Jr
Autodromo di Monza • Qualifying
16:02

LECLERC QUICKEST

The Ferrari duo take the front two places. Sainz is second third.

Max Verstappen is second quickest, and Perez is fourth.

A decent showing from Hamilton lands him fifth, Russell is sixth.

15:58 

LAST LAP FOR EVERYONE

Two and a bit minutes left gives everyone the time for a final runout.

15:55 

FERRARI STILL LEADING

Sainz and Leclerc leading on their home track.

Verstappen and Perez both down on the second row.

15:50

Q3 GETS GOING

10 minutes left as the cars get straight back to the track.

15:41

DE VRIES ERROR

Under pressure with his last lap, he goes off after locking his rear axle.

He's joined by Bottas, Zhou, Ocon, and Tsunoda goes out.

15:39 

ONE MINUTE REMAINING

Bottas, De Vries, Zhou, Ricciardo and Tsunoda are battling to get out of the drop zone.

15:35 

FIVE AT RISK

Bottas, De Vries, Zhou, Ricciardo and Tsunoda.

Sainz and Leclerc lead ahead of the Red Bulls.

15:30 

10 MINUTES REMAINING

Verstappen quickest, then Leclerc and Sainz, and Perez. Hamilton eighth, Russell fifth.

15:26

Q2 UNDERWAY

There's no activity just yet.

15:19 

Q1 EXITS

Vettell, Stroll, Latifi, Magnussen and Schumacher are out.

Verstappen is quickest for now.

15:17 

DE VRIES IN ACTION

15:16 

FIVE IN TROUBLE

Ricciardo, Bottas, Stroll, Schumacher and Vettel trail.

15:09 

HALFWAY THROUGH Q1

Leclerc, then Sainz lead.

George Russell is third quickest so far, but there's plenty of racing to be done. No huge surprises as yet.

15:01

Q1 GETS UNDERWAY

The first cars are out on the track. Here's Lance Stroll.

14:55 

PENALTIES SO FAR

14:43 

DE VRIES IN ACTION

The Dutchman will make his qualifying debut.

14:14 

Italian Grand Prix qualifying - LIVE