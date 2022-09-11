Red Bull’s Max Verstappen could conceivably win the Formula 1 championship at the next race in Singapore as he basked in a "great" Italian Grand Prix.

The current world champion is now an overwhelming favourite to make that success a back-to-back achievement, and could do it in three weeks if results go his way in three weeks' time in Singapore.

The Dutchman started in seventh at Monza but his skill and superior pace meant that he had little trouble reaching the front and holding off Charles Leclerc for Ferrari.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, he said: "We had a great race.

"On every compound we were good. Unfortunately we didn't get a restart at the end but overall we had a really good day.

"It was really enjoyable to drive today. A great day for us.

"It took a bit of time to be on a great podium like this."

