The 2021 Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Formula 1 confirmed that the event, scheduled for mid-October at the Suzuka circuit, will not go ahead amid growing case numbers in Japan.

Race organisers cited "ongoing complexities" as the race was cancelled for a second successive year.

Hungarian Grand Prix Aston Martin to appeal against Vettel disqualification from Hungarian GP 01/08/2021 AT 20:52

"Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," a statement from Formula 1 said.

Formula 1 is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks.

"Formula 1 has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest in locations to host Formula 1 events this year and beyond."

It had been intended that the race in Japan would finish a three-week triple header after races in Russia and Turkey.

The Turkish Grand Prix had been rescheduled to take the place of the cancelled Singapore Grand Prix.

'We got this done so early!' - Hamilton and Wolffe delighted with new contract

The Japanese Grand Prix would have been the 17th race of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship season.

Coronavirus cases in Japan continue to rise amid a summer explosion, with a senior adviser warning that the country is in a "disaster" situation.

"If infections continue to surge at the current pace, we won't be able to save lives that could otherwise be saved," said Shigeru Omi, who advises the government on the pandemic.

"This is already happening. The situation is like a disaster."

Japanese figureheads have ruled out any connection between the spike in cases and the recent Tokyo Olympics, but the news will continue to cause concern with the Paralympics due to start on 24 August.

The next Grand Prix is at the famous Spa circuit in Belgium, with the race on 29 August.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton currently leads the Drivers' Championship by eight points from Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

Hungarian Grand Prix Hamilton suffers "fatigue and dizziness" after chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix 01/08/2021 AT 17:03