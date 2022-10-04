Daniel Ricciardo is at an “advanced stage of discussions” to join Mercedes next season, according to reports.

Haas and Williams were thought to be the most likely destinations Ricciardo could go to for 2023.

However, it is now reported that he is in talks with Mercedes to join as their back-up to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell next year, according to French TV station Canal+, via Crash

Ricciardo was reportedly spotted leaving the Mercedes hospitality in the paddock at last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

One possible scenario is that Ricciardo, 33, could end up being Hamilton’s replacement on the team, with the seven-time world champion four years his senior and with a contract that expires at the end of next season.

There is no indication that Hamilton will leave Mercedes yet however, nor that he will retire, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s claiming the Englishman will remain in F1 for another five years.

Ricciardo has previously said: “I'm still keen to be part of F1 and of course, 'Plan A' would be to be on the grid.

“So nothing's changed but I don't want to just jump at the first kind of seat available. I know the landscape probably changes as well at the end of next year, with contracts and whatever, so I don't want to say remaining patient, but remaining open.

"My team is talking to pretty much everyone and they are having conversations. So we are just trying to put it all together and figure out what makes the most sense. So it’s not that they’re not interested, and while I’m not coming from a place of over-confidence, we are just doing our due diligence and figuring out what’s best."

Hamilton previously stated that Ricciardo is "too talented" to take up a reserve driver role.

"He should be racing," Hamilton said.

"He has earned the right to be among us racing. If he’s a part of our team? Then great. But that role isn’t what’s best for him.

"If I was managing him, he’d be racing."

