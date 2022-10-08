Lando Norris believes that Max Verstappen should face a penalty for blocking his path at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The pair almost collided at Suzuka in qualifying on Saturday when Verstappen swerved to his left suddenly as Norris was approaching at speed going into the final chicane.

The McLaren driver had to take evasive action and drove off the track in order to avoid the Red Bull. He suggested that the world champion was attempting to block his path deliberately.

"I mean it was quite clear he tried to do that,” Norris told Sky Sports.

"There’s no rule on what you can do, but doing what he did is something that you cannot do.

"People always overtake before the last corner, as much as everyone agrees to it [a gentleman’s agreement], everyone always does it, so it doesn’t matter, he probably would have done the same if he was in my situation, but I wouldn’t have swerved at him if I was in his situation."

When asked if he thought he would expect a penalty had he done the same, Norris said: "Oh yeah, for sure."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner defended Verstappen.

"They're both on out laps and there's a gentleman's agreement between the drivers that when you get to that part of the circuit you hold position and they file through the last chicane one-by-one,” he explained.

"So, Lando has decided that he wants to jump the queue as they head up to that final chicane. They've been following each other all the way around the circuit until that point."

He added that Verstappen was not trying to obstruct his peer, saying: "I don't think he was trying to block , I just don't think he was expecting on an out lap somebody at that point near the chicane to be coming.

"So, I think he was just warming his tyres up and getting ready to go and open his lap. You can see they start one-by-one through there."

Verstappen is now facing an investigation by race stewards at Suzuka where he could be punished ahead of Sunday’s race.

That could complicate any attempt from Verstappen to win his second consecutive Formula 1 championship, where he needs to win and secure the fastest lap to be sure of winning the title.

