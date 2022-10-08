08/10/22 - 8:00 AM
08:00

VERSTAPPEN QUICKEST

Max Verstappen takes first with a time of 1:29.304, Leclerc is second fastest. Sainz third, Perez fourth

Ocon and Alonso impress for Alpine in fifth and seventh respectivly, with Hamilton sixth and George Russell eighth.

Sebastian Vettel takes ninth, and Norris 10th.

07:57 

THREE MINUTES REMAINING

Verstappen leads the way, with Leclerc and then Sainz. Perez is fourth quickest.

Hamilton is eighth, Russell seventh.

07:54 

VERSTAPPEN ERROR

Verstappen slides across as Norris is flying down the left-hand side, and while the McLaren avoids him with quick thinking, he could be in trouble here.

07:50 

TIGHT MARGINS

07:49

Q3 BEGINS

We go again again.

07:40

OUT IN Q2

Tsunoda, Schumacher, Zhou, Ricciardo and Bottas are all out.

07:39 

FIVE AT RISK

Norris, Vettel, Zhou, Schumacher and Tsunoda.

07:36 

TSUNODA BRAKE COMPLAINT

After Gasly's struggles, the other Alpha driver is complaining too.

On the track, Verstappen is fastest again, with Sainz, Leclerc and Ocon following.

07:29 

SAINZ QUICKEST

Leclerc second. The only two laps so far.

07:25

Q2 UNDERWAY

We go again.

07:25 

GASLY UNHAPPY

07:19

OUT AT Q1

Albon, Latifi, Stroll, Magnussen and Gasly fail to make the cut.

07:12 

'WHAT THE F*** IS GOING ON?'

The AlphaTauri man reports problems with his brakes.

Now though there is a time from everyone: Verstappen leads Sainz, and then Leclerc.

07:07 

HAMILTON OUT ON THE TRACK

He's off current leader Lando Norris' fastest effort so far.

07:05 

TSUNODA FASTEST

At his home race, he gets out early and sets what is - for now - the quickest time of 1:31.631.

06:59

Q1 GETS UNDERWAY

The cars are out on the track.

06:55 

FIVE MINUTES UNTIL Q1

The action will kick off shortly.

06:48 

LECLERC ON THE WEEKEND AHEAD

"Realistically, Max is going to be champion. If it's not this weekend, it is going to be very soon," Charles Leclerc said

"We need to focus on ourselves and try to exercise well the Sunday. We have always been strong and the performance has always been good enough to fight for wins apart from some off-weekends, and there weren't many.

"But it is about putting everything together - strategy and tyre management - and this is what we are fighting for at the moment and it is the step we will need to do next year in order to fight for the championship."

06:42 

FP3 HIGHLIGHTS

06:41 

ALONSO CONTINUES TO IMPRESS

In his last few races for Alpine the Spanish former champion has impressed, and with a fourth-quickest time early on Saturday, a podium finish seems achievable.

06:33 

FP3 RESULTS

Here you are.

06:20 

HELLO AND WELCOME

It's an early rise for British fans of F1 as the Japan qualifying session is almost ready to get underway. We've got action in less than an hour, with Max Verstappen showing he is quickest so far during FP3.

06:19 

Japan Grand Prix Qualifying Live: Verstappen quickest in FP3 as hunt for championship continues

