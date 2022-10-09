Share
avant-match
Race
Follow the Japanese Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 07:00 on 9 October 2022. Find race results, standings, stats, scores and track info. Keep up with the top F1 drivers and teams including Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Valteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing).
Formula 1 fans can read breaking Formula 1 news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. Don’t miss the upcoming Formula 1 events. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Formula 1 to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.
Highlights
Remove
NORRIS HAS HIS SAY...
There is still very heavy rain here.
STILL NO SIGNS AS TO WHEN RACE WILL RESTART
We are still none the wiser about when we will eventually get going again, but the priority is to see if track conditions improve to a point where the drivers feel safe to race.
TWO HOUR RACE CLOCK IS ACTIVE
We have entered the two-hour period in which the race needs to be completed here at Suzuka. The timer currently stands at 1:49.
DRIVERS ANGRY ABOUT RECOVERY VEHICLE
There seems to be anger amongst the pit lane - rightly so - as before the red flag there was a recovery vehicle in the vicinity of the circuit as cars were aquaplaning off the track. Pierre Gasly was the one to show the most displeasure.
We all know what happened in 2014 at this race, and we do not want that to happen again here.
RESTART SUSPENDED
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PERMUTATIONS
Here is what needs to happen today to see Max Verstappen secure the championship.
WE WILL BACK RACING SOON
The race will resume in fifteen minutes here in Suzuka, and we will have a rolling start behind the safety car.
SAFETY CAR OUT ON TRACK
The safety car is out on the circuit to assess the current track conditions.
WEATHER UPDATE
There are still rivers flowing all the way around the circuit as the rain continues to fall.
CLASSIFICIATION
This is currently the top ten drivers in the running order as we currently remain under red flag conditions.
VER, LEC, PER, OCO, HAM, ALO, RUS, RIC, TSU, MSC.
STANDING WATER ON CIRCUIT
There seems to be more and more standing water on the circuit and that looks to be the reason why the race has been red flagged.
Drivers can change their tyres in this period and make some minor adjustments to the front wings of their cars. The weather radar is currently showing that for the next ten minutes we will have heavy rain before it becomes lighter.
LAP 2/53 - RED FLAG
We have a safety car here due to the cars that are stranded on the side of the circuit. It seems just as the race has started, the rain has now intensified, which has seen cars aquaplaning. Vettel also had an issue and spun out at turn 1 due to getting tagged by Alonso.
Race control has decided shortly after deploying the safety car that the race will be red flagged. Drivers to return to the pit lane.
LAP 1/53 - LIGHTS OUT!
Lights out! Verstappen, who starts on pole, gets a poor getaway initially, and Leclerc leads into Turn 1. Verstappen just about recovers and goes around the outside of Turn 2 to retake the lead!
Meanwhile, Sainz is out of the race! He is into the barrier just before Spoon curve, and he has damaged his rear wing! Alex Albon is also out due to a mechanical failure.
GOOD MORNING!
Morning to you all early risers! We're up and ready for this Japanese Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen can win a second world title! We have a wet track!