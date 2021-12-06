Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s rivalry has soured further after the tension at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix threatened to boil over.

A frenetic race saw Hamilton crash into the back of the Dutchman in a thrilling and bizarre battle, while there were two restarts, two red flags and numerous safety cars and virtual safety cars.

Eventually Hamilton emerged as the race winner as Verstappen fell away late in the evening.

Speaking after the race, the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers both complained over the events.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hamilton suggested that Verstappen’s aggressive driving style was now unacceptable.

"I really had to just try and keep my cool out there which was really difficult to do,” he said.

"I've raced a lot of drivers through my life in the 28 years [of racing] and I've come across a lot of different characters and there are a few at the top which are kind of over the limit. Rules kind of don't apply, or don't think of the rules.

"[Verstappen is] over the limit, for sure.

"I've avoided collision on so many occasions with the guy and I don't always mind being the one that does that because you live to fight another day, which I obviously did."

Talking to his team over the radio, Verstappen complained about the penalties and demotions he had faced throughout the race.

"Luckily the fans have a clear mind about racing because what happened today is unbelievable," he stated. "I'm just trying to race and this sport lately is more about penalties than racing.

"For me this is not Formula 1."

