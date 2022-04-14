Lewis Hamilton says he is "honoured" to have received an offer of honorary citizenship in Brazil.

A bill to make Hamilton an honorary citizen was proposed by congressman Andre Figueiredo after the Brit won the Brazilian Grand Prix last November.

The crowd chanted Hamilton's name as well as that of three-time world champion Ayrton Senna.

The bill has not been voted on in Brazil's parliament, but presidential hopeful Ciro Gomes has backed Hamilton's citizenship.

He posted on social media: "Hamilton, you already live in our hearts. With the honorary citizenship, you will be even closer to us."

Hamilton responded: "I'd be honoured."

Hamilton has made no secret of his love for the country in the past. He regularly wears racing helmets with the national colours when he races at Interlagos and took a Brazilian flag with him onto the podium when he won the Brazilian Grand Prix last year.

Hamilton said his helmet design last year was a tribute to his idol Senna, who he called his "greatest inspiration" in Formula 1.

"It was the way he raced, his passion for life and for the sport," he said.

"But more than anything it was the way he faced alone a system that wasn't always kind to him."

Lewis Hamilton with the Christ the Redeemer monument on his helmet back in 2013 Image credit: Getty Images

Senna won three world titles before he died in a tragic race accident in Imola in 1994 at the age of 34.

Hamilton says he wants to spend more time in Brazil, having received invites from Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, and joked that he is "waiting" for his Brazilian passport.

''I want to spend more time in Brazil," Hamilton said at a keynote speech at an event in Sao Paulo focused on business and digital transformation.

"There is such a beautiful culture here. I've only been to Rio (de Janeiro) and Sao Paulo, but I want to come back here for Christmas, New Year or something like that.

“Neymar invites me every year, and [pro surfer] Gabriel [Medina] invites me every year, but I never had the chance - I’m waiting for my Brazilian passport.”

