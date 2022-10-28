Lewis Hamilton plans a "multi-year project" with Mercedes as he rejected the idea of retirement and wanted to focus on bringing women into Formula 1.

Hamilton has been at the forefront of social awareness over several issues in motor racing, including diversity and sustainability.

Ad

However as a seven-time world champion he is also the record holder for most championships alongside Michael Schumacher.

Formula 1 ‘We are going to do another deal’ – Hamilton set to sign new Mercedes contract YESTERDAY AT 11:55

The last two championships have been won by his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, and this season Mercedes have been blighted by underperformance after an overhaul in car designs was better managed by Christian Horner’s team and by Italian team Ferrari.

Hamilton has failed to win a race this season but came closest last weekend in Austin, Texas, after leading for much of the competition before Verstappen claimed the win. There is just the event in Mexico to go this weekend, but the 37-year-old Briton’s optimism is undimmed.

Speaking to Formula before the race, he reiterated his recent comments that he wanted to keep racing for the foreseeable future.

“I think it will be a multi-year project,” he began. “There’s like this whole thing of retiring, that’s always lingering around. Honestly, I don’t like the idea of it and I don’t feel like I’m near it.

“We have a lot more work to do as a team. As individuals in the team. We have a lot more to do in the sport, I want to be a part of that shifting.”

He explained that he wanted to see more women in the sport, and not just as drivers, but as part of the engineering side of team setups.

“The work on the track and off the track, particularly things, we’re talking about diversity,” he continued. “We’re getting more and more women, it’s not just about drivers, it’s about finding out what those barriers are for women back here as engineers, as mechanics, and giving them a platform and giving them opportunities.”

Hamilton also explained that he was not just looking at matters of diversity for a reason to sign a new deal, but also because he wants to get back to success on the track as much as off it.

The winter break affords all teams the chance to do more testing and refining, and Hamilton believes that there are more opportunities coming for the German team, where he is partnered by fellow British driver George Russell.

"And we have a lot more winning to do," he concluded.

Formula 1 Wolff responds to Horner over cheating furore - 'I almost had to squeeze out a tear' 23/10/2022 AT 14:15