Lewis Hamilton admitted his titles hopes could be “in trouble” if Red Bull continue to show the same “unbelievable” pace they did in Mexico.

Hamilton looked in a decent position ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix after qualifying second behind Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

"If they carry that pace into the next races then we might be in trouble," admitted Hamilton, who is bidding for a record eighth world championship title.

“We've got four races to go and we just have to keep pushing. I don't know where this performance has come from today but they were half a second quicker than us a lap, which is what we saw earlier on in the weekend.

"I feel like I maximised what I had. But jeez...their pace was just unbelievable today. There was nothing I could do to battle that."

Hamilton had to hold off home favourite Sergio Perez at the end of the race just to secure second.

“I started second and finished second, so I can’t complain,” Hamilton told Sky F1.

“I think they just made a mistake in qualifying, to be honest, because we didn’t get any faster. So I think they just messed it up with their tyres or something.

"All I can do is just squeeze everything out of this car. They clearly have a stronger car so I think all I can do is just make sure we don't leave any stone unturned and we just maximise all we have, and give it my all.”

The next stop on the championship is Sao Paulo on November 14 before the season finishes with races in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

Red Bull chief Christian Horner said it had been a "massive day" for his team in Mexico.

"A fantastic drive by Max. The most important part was the start. He nailed the start," said Horner.

"He found himself a bit of space which I was surprised they gave him the room [for], but I have to say Valtteri was very fair. I thought Max had missed his braking because he was so late on the brakes at Turn One, but he made it stick and from there really controlled the race. It was a very straightforward race for him.

"Yesterday it was a bit of a surprise and it felt like we underperformed. But then actually it was almost a blessing because had we been on the front row ironically we would have been a sitting duck down to turn one. So it worked out pretty well for us."

