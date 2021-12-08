Daniel Ricciardo admitted to having “some envy” ahead of the final-race showdown between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen this weekend.

Verstappen and Hamilton are tied on 369.5 points going into the last race of the race in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton won a thrilling Saudi Arabian GP to level it up with one round to go, while Verstappen only leads by virtue of having won nine races to his rival’s eight.

Their battle will likely be out at the front on Sunday, barring any possible collision , and McLaren driver Ricciardo is looking forward to seeing how it unfolds.

“You want a battle like this,” Ricciardo said, per autosport.com

“You have got the veteran record holder on the one hand, and then the youngest ever winner on the other.

It is a really cool battle and it is a great story. Obviously they are going toe-to-toe, and it is a real genuine battle. I have some envy not being a part of it, but ultimately for the sport and as a fan of the sport, it is a dream scenario.

Hamilton accused Verstappen of going “over the limit” when the pair’s cars touched on Sunday, and the prospect of the latter colliding into this rival this weekend in order to win the championship is entirely possible.

Verstappen is looking to end Hamilton’s four-year run of dominance in F1, and the fact the pair are tied going into the final race – for the first time in 47 years – has made it one of the most thrilling battles in memory.

“It is the highest-pressure scenario as they are both on equal points,” Ricciardo added.

“Ultimately who wins next week will win. It’s cool, and as a fan, it is awesome. Just when you think Netflix can’t get anymore exciting!”

