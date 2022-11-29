Mattia Binotto has resigned as Ferrari F1 team principal after 28 years with the company, stating the decision had been "hard" but that it was "right" to leave.

Binotto oversaw Ferrari's return to the front of the grid in 2022, but for all that development, their progress was stalled at various junctures during the season by issues around strategy and reliability.

As such, they registered just four wins between their two drivers - Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz - as Red Bull's Max Verstappen coasted to the title.

Binotto will leave his position on December 31, 2022, with Ferrari stating that "the process is underway to identify Scuderia Ferrari’s new team principal and is expected to be finalised in the new year".

Binotto said: “With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari.

"I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.

"I leave a united and growing team. A strong team ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future.

"I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me.

"I would like to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction.”

Of Binotto's departure, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said: “I would like to thank Mattia for his many great contributions over 28 years with Ferrari, and particularly, for leading the team back to a position of competitiveness during this past year.

"As a result, we are in a strong position to renew our challenge, above all for our amazing fans around the world, to win the ultimate prize in motorsport.

"Everyone here at the Scuderia and in the wider Ferrari community wishes Mattia well for the future.”

