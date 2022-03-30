Red Bull boss Christian Horner has said there is respect between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, and that is partly because there are not the same “animosities” between the constructors and Ferrari.

The first two F1 races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have seen Ferrari’s Leclerc and Red Bull’s Verstappen seal a victory each and the pair have gone wheel-to-wheel in both races.

The rivalry between the two drivers stems from their formative years in karting, and Horner has said the respect is evident.

"I think you're seeing two fantastic young drivers that have raced each other probably from when they were about 10 or 11 going head to head in two very competitive Formula 1 cars," he said.

"The racing in these first two races have been phenomenal.

"You can see there's a respect between the two of them and these cars seem to be easier to follow and race each other with. The sample from the first two races has been really exciting."

Red Bull and Mercedes were involved in a bitter dispute at the end of the 2021 F1 season as Verstappen controversially beat Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of last season’s finale in Abu Dhabi to win the driver’s championship.

When asked if racing Ferrari means they are now Red Bull’s main rivals over Mercedes, Horner said:

"Racing Ferrari is always slightly different. They're such a long-standing team in Formula 1 and it's not perhaps some of the animosities that had grown between our other rivals.

"They're a great team, they've got great drivers.

“Mercedes are going to be bouncing back soon, I've got no doubt about that. We have to focus on ourselves and keep evolving and developing this car."

Horner said Ferrari is Red Bull’s main focus at the moment and not Mercedes, who have a porpoising issue with their car.

He added: “It's a very intense battle with Ferrari. I have no doubt Mercedes will at some point join that battle but my focus is very much on our team.”

