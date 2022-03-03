World champion Max Verstappen has penned a long-term contract extension with Red Bull, tying him to the Austrian outfit until 2028.

The Dutchman snatched the drivers’ title away from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the 2021 season in dramatic – and highly controversial – circumstances.

A creative adoption of the rules saw Formula 1 race director Michael Masi bend the guidelines to ensure a last-gasp shootout, prompting ecstasy in the Red Bull garage as Verstappen, on fresh tyres, swept past Hamilton in Abu Dhabi.

It prompted widespread outrage from many figures in the sport, although Mercedes later dropped their appeal into the furore. Masi was sacked in February.

“I really enjoy being part of the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team, so choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision,” said Verstappen.

“I love this team and last year was simply incredible, our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that, so now it’s about keeping the number one on the car long-term.”

The first race of the new F1 season takes place in Bahrain on March 20.

“To have Max signed with Oracle Red Bull Racing through to the end of 2028 is a real statement of intent,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

“Our immediate focus is on retaining Max’s World Championship title, but this deal also shows he is a part of the team’s long-term planning.

“With the Red Bull Powertrains division working towards the new engine regulations for 2026 we wanted to make sure we had the best driver on the grid secured for that car.”

