McLaren’s Lando Norris believes that the changes imposed on cars are the ‘biggest ever in terms of Formula 1 history.’

Cars have been radically altered in an attempt to improve racing for audiences in 2022, and the 22-year-old Belgian-British rider explained the scope of the alterations.

Ad

“They are the biggest ever, in terms of Formula 1 history,” he said to the BBC . “In terms of how they look, how differently they perform. You go from a car which has a massive front and rear wing which produces massive downforce.

Formula 1 ‘I can’t do everything’ - Hamilton responds to Bahrain human rights abuses AN HOUR AGO

“The wind pushes the car down into the ground. This year, the air tries to get channelled under the car which creates more of a suction to the ground than a pushing to the ground.”

Norris believes that the changes have been introduced to introduce the spectacle of the sport.

He claimed that, “Everything that gets done for this year is to try to make the racing beter. You don’t want to see people . You don’t necessarily want to see a massive slipstream and people overtaking on the straights - you want to see them battling around the corners a little more.

“That's when you see more contact, more battles, it’s definitely better racing."

Discussing last year’s controversial finale, Norris appeared to hint that he sided with Lewis Hamilton.

“What happened was controversial,” he began. “Everyone makes mistakes. You never want to see someone who deserves to win a championship to lose it through a change which is unexpected.

“As long as it’s fair, that’s all we want. We want fairness, we want consistency. We have to move on and make the most of the season.”

Formula 1 Mercedes director Shovlin believes other teams 'better' at dealing with porpoising problem AN HOUR AGO