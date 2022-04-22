Lewis Hamilton has said it would be a “dream” to be part of the consortium that buys Chelsea.

Hamilton is part of the bid led by Sir Martin Broughton to takeover the Premier League club after it was put up for sale by Roman Abramovich.

Ad

The McLaren driver, a seven-time Formula 1 champion, is joined by fellow sport star, former tennis No. 1 Serena Williams.

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Leclerc sets fastest time in FP1 at Imola, Hamilton trails again 27 MINUTES AGO

"Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the world," said Hamilton. "When I heard about the opportunity, I was like wow, this is a great opportunity to be part of something so great.

"Sir Martin took time to speak to me on the phone and explain to me his and his team's goals if they were to win the bid, which was incredibly exciting and very much aligned with my values."

Hamilton explained Williams’ involvement, saying: "We spoke about it. I told her I was going to be involved and she was happy to join."

Broughton is also working with World Athletics president Lord Coe, himself a Chelsea fan.

Chelsea were put up for sale after an extensive asset freeze of Roman Abramovich, who has ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, following the invasion of Ukraine. The club continue to operate with some restrictions on their business and ability to take in money.

The BBC reports that Williams and Hamilton would have no input on footballing matters should they be part of the winning bid.

"I have been a football fan since I was a kid. I played in the school team every year in my childhood and I have been to numerous games," Hamilton added.

"When I was young, I wanted to fit in and all the kids supported different teams. I remember switching between teams and my sister punching me and saying you have to support Arsenal, so then I became a supporter of Arsenal.

"But my uncle Terry is a big Blues fan and I have been to so many games with him to watch Arsenal and Chelsea play.

"I wanted to be the best player I could be and play for a team. I was trying to tryout for Stevenage Borough but I ended up in the racing space. I could only have dreamed of being part of a team - and that for me is the most exciting part."

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix How does the sprint format work? When is qualifying for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix? 3 HOURS AGO