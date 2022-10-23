Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hit back at Christian Horner as Formula One's cheating saga shows no sign of cooling down.

On the eve of this weekend's Grand Prix of the USA, and responding to allegations of cheating from rival teams, Horner claimed his Red Bull employees' children were being bullied at school as part of the fallout.

Ad

Those competitor claims are the result of Red Bull's apparent overspend of the sport's cost cap last year.

United States Grand Prix Hamilton: Whatever upgrade we bring the gap stays the same YESTERDAY AT 00:15

And now Wolff - no stranger to tete-a-tetes with Horner - has waded into the row, giving the Red Bull boss' comments short shrift when asked about his view of the situation.

Speaking to Sky Germany, via SI , Wolff said: "I almost had to squeeze out a tear when I heard that [Horner's statement]. The facts are that nine out of 10 teams were under the cost cap.

"One team is now arguing that they slipped over it with supposed non-performance topics, but these apply to all of us.

"We [Mercedes] also thought about how many sandwiches we give people and how we deal with various other cost pools.

"Whatever they're over, a million, two or five, I don't know, is a cash value advantage that you can put into development.

"It's a little bit like reverse psychology; who is the victim? And I believe the victims are the nine teams."

Red Bull have already wrapped up the individual title in this season's campaign, via the impressive Max Verstappen

But this row over their supposed rule-breaking last year - which saw Verstappen take the title from Lewis Hamilton at the last race - threatens to cast a shadow over their achievements.

United States Grand Prix Sainz pips team-mate Leclerc in United States qualifying with Verstappen third YESTERDAY AT 23:22