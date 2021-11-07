37/61 - Halfway stage

1) Perez 2) Verstappen 3) Hamilton 4) Sainz 5) Gasly 6) Leclerc 7) Alonso 8) Norris 9) Vettel 10) Raikkonen

Ad

36/71 - Checo running long

Mexican Grand Prix Bottas takes Mexico pole, Hamilton in second as Verstappen claims third A DAY AGO

It appears that Perez is trying to gain a tyre advantage over Hamilton by going longer on these tyres. This could make a difference in the final outcome of this race!

34/71 - Max pits!

Verstappen is in! The Dutch driver comes out in P2 and that means Perez is leading the race. He is the first Mexican driver to lead a Mexican Grand Prix. However, it's advantage to Verstappen here.

32/71 - Leclerc pits

Leclerc comes in for a new set of tyres, but he might have had a pretty big impact on Hamilton's race. The Ferrari is already ahead of Alonso after initially rejoining behind the Alpine.

31/71 - Lewis pits!

Lewis comes in! It's a new set of hard tyres for Hamilton and it hasn't gone to plan with the seven times world champion rejoining the race behind Leclerc in P5.

30/71 - Pit stops coming!

It looks like Mercedes are getting ready to pull in one of their drivers. Who will it be? This could be a key part of the race! The Mercedes mechanics are out in the pit lane!

27/71 - Gasly running well

26/71 - A bit dull

There were predictions of this being one of the most compelling races of the season. That has happened so far after a chaotic first lap...

24/71 - Lewis message

"These guys are obviously too fast for us," Hamilton says on the Mercedes team radio. If things stay the way they are now, the constructors' championship will be LEVEL heading to Brazil next weekend!

23/71 - Red Bulls on top

There has been no change to the top five positions since the end of the safety car, but there is a growing sense that the Red Bulls have the speed advantage on Mercedes here. Hamilton being squeezed.

21/71 - 'Stay on it'

Red Bull clearly feel that they might be able to pick off Hamilton here. They have told Perez to "stay on it" as Verstappen sets a new fastest lap of the race. The difference is now seven seconds...

19/71 - Battle for P11

There's an interesting little scrap happening for P11 between Ricciardo and Bottas. Of course, the two clashed in the first lap, sending them to near the back of the pack.

17/71 - Good signs

"My tyres are just getting better," Perez says on the Red Bull team radio. That's an interesting development and the Mexican has started to close the gap on Hamilton ahead of him in second place.

16/71 - Strange race

14/71 - Max stretching...

That difference between Verstappen and Hamilton now stands at 4.8 seconds and the British driver has been on the team radio to say that his tyres are dropping off "massively."

13/71 - Stroll pits

Bit of a slow stop from Aston Martin as they pit Stroll. The Canadian had been stuck behind Giovinazzi since the end of the safety car and so they are trying something different.

11/71 - FERNANDO!

Now it's Alonso's turn to get the better of Russell who has been passed by the two oldest drives on the grid in the last two laps. Russell is now out of the points after an excellent start.

10/71 - KIMI!

Excellent overtake! Raikkonen gets past Russell into Turn One and the Finn is now up to ninth position. Can he secure some points this evening?

9/71 - Fastest lap

The gap between Verstappen and Hamilton is almost up at three seconds. The Dutch driver has just set the fastest lap of the race. He is really pushing things at the moment.

7/71 - Lewis worried

"He's quick," says Hamilton on the Mercedes team radio. Could that be mind games from the seven-times world champion or is he genuinely worried by the pace that Verstappen is setting?

5/71 - As it stands...

1) Verstappen 2) Hamilton 3) Perez 4) Gasly 5) Leclerc 6) Sainz 7) Giovinazzi 8) Vettel 9) Russell 10) Raikkonen

3/71 - Replays

Just looking at some of the replays of what happened into Turn One. Ricciardo got off so well from the line, but then clipped Bottas and the Finn is down in P18. Schumacher's race is also over.

2/71 - Safety car!

Full safety car! There is a lot of debris on the track after that first lap and the full safety car is out. Tsunoda's race is over. Ricciardo has also picked up damage.

1/71 - LIGHTS OUT!

Chaos! Verstappen takes the lead from Hamilton, Bottas looked to get tagged by Ricciardo and there are yellow flags out. A very busy start to this race!

19:00 - Formation lap

The drivers have embarked on their formation lap. Let's have a reminder of how they line up on the grid...

1) Bottas 2) Hamilton 3) Verstappen 4) Perez 5) Gasly 6) Sainz 7) Ricciardo 8) Leclerc 9) Vettel 10) Raikkonen 11) Giovinazzi 12) Alonso 13) Latifi 14) Schumacher 15) Mazepin 16) Russell 17) Tsunoda 18) Norris 19) Ocon 20) Stroll

18:55 - Excitement building

The dive into the first corner will tell us a lot about how this race will go. The two Red Bulls will still fancy their chances of being ahead of the Mercedes by the time they get into Turn Two.

18:50 - Title duel!

There is just 12 points between Verstappen and Hamilton at the top of the drivers' championship. This has been one of the most compelling title duels in a LONG time. There will be more twists and turns over the final five races!

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen Image credit: Getty Images

18:45 - Checo-fest!

What an atmosphere in Mexico City and the majority of the fans are here to see one man - Perez. “It was a shame we didn’t get the pole yesterday given how strong we’ve been the whole weekend," he said. "But today is what matters and these people are going to give me extra power today. We’ll try to get a good start but if not, if not, it’s a long race and a lot of things can happen.”

18:40 - Welcome!

Good evening and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Mexican Grand Prix. Valtteri Bottas is on pole, Lewis Hamilton is in P2 and the two Mercedes have the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez behind them on the second row.

Mexican Grand Prix Verstappen fastest in Mexico City after FP2, Hamilton trails YESTERDAY AT 22:59