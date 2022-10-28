Red Bull have been fined £6.07m and will have 10 per cent less wind tunnel time for the 2023 Formula 1 season for their budget cap breach.

Max Verstappen has kept his drivers’ titles from 2021 and 2022 and Red Bull retain their constructors’ championships for this year.

However, the FIA acknowledge if a tax credit had been correctly applied it would have been £432,652, or 0.37 per cent.

“There is no accusation or evidence that RBR has sought at any time to act in bad faith, dishonestly or in a fraudulent manner, nor has it wilfully concealed any information from the Cost Cap Administration,” read a statement from the FIA.

Red Bull interpreted 13 points of the budget cap regulations incorrectly including the cost of power units, catering and staffing costs.

F1 has a handicap system for wind tunnel time, so the best teams get less time to test the aerodynamics of their car.

For 2023, Red Bull were meant to have 80 per cent of the allotted wind tunnel time as they are the winning constructor for this season. This figure will now drop to 63 per cent over the next 10 months.

Red Bull submitted their 2021 financial accounts nearly £4m under the cost cap. However, their accounts were incorrect.

The terms have been agreed by Red Bull via an Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA), which means the team accepts any wrongdoing and the punishments handed out by the FIA.

