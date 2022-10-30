Share
avant-match
Race
CLASSFICATION:
VER, HAM, PER, RUS, SAI, LEC, RIC, OCO, NOR, BOT.
Ricciardo will hold on to his P7 despite his 10 second penalty.
LAP 71/71 - VERSTAPPEN WINS THE MEXICAN GRAND PRIX
A stunning victory for Verstappen, who drove with ease during this second stint to secure another win. His 14th of the season - which is a new record! Hamilton is 15s down the road in P2, and Perez also finishes on the podium in P3.
LAP 70/71 - RUSSELL PITS FOR SOFTS
Russell, who was over 20 seconds ahead of Sainz, has accepted that he will not catch Perez ahead of him, and has convinced the team to pit for a set of scrub softs to go for the fastest lap of the race for that extra championship point.
LAP 68/71 - VERSTAPPEN HAS EXTENDED GAP FURTHER
The VSC is over, and it seems that the Red Bull strategists deserve a raise for how they have executed this perfect second stint for both drivers. They seem set to secure 1st and 3rd in this race, and Hamilton is now 14s behind Verstappen with three laps remaining.
Russell, who claims he was close to a puncture, demands to box for a set of softs, but his engineer tells him to stay out.
LAP 65/71 - ALONSO RETIRES THE CAR
Alonso pulls off into the run off area into Turn 1 with an engine issue, and the Virtual Safety Car is deployed. This will mean drivers will have to stick to a set delta time. The period of the VSC may not last long as Alonso was well clear of the track.
LAP 62/71 - TEN LAPS TO GO
Ricciardo is really pushing on his soft tyres after being handed the penalty. He is up to P7 on the track after getting past both Alpines. He now has some clear air and let's see if he can pull put a gap.
Meanwhile, at the front, it is as you were and the longer the race goes on, the more you feel that the Red Bull cars will get to the end of the race on this set of tyres.
LAP 58/71 - VERSTAPPEN STILL AHEAD BY 12s
Verstappen still leads, and has had a fairly comfortable race so far but Mercedes are still playing the waiting game to see when or if the Red Bull cars will pit for a new set of soft tyres.
LAP 55/71 - RICCIARDO IS PUNISHED
For that crash with Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo has been slapped with a ten second penalty. That will signal the end of his attempt to salvage some points from this race.
LAP 54/71
LAP 51/71 - CONTACT!
Ricciardo spots the smallest of gaps on the inside of Turn 6 trying to get past Tsunoda, and there isn't enough space and he hits the AlphaTauri! Tsunoda's car is airborne for a few seconds, and there is damage on the sidepod and the right-rear suspension. Unfortunately, he will have to retire the car.
LAP 48/71 - VERSTAPPEN HAS EXTENDED GAP
It seems that the medium tyres are working well for the Red Bull team as Verstappen has extended the gap over Hamilton to 10 seconds. However, give it ten or so more laps and the situation will become race defining. Russell's engineer has just come on the radio to notify him that Perez will need to stop again.
LAP 43/71 - BOTH MERCEDES DRIVERS COMPLAINING!
Both Russell and Hamilton have come onto the radio to report lack of grip with their harder compound tyres. This raises the question whether the pair of them will opt to ditch the current strategy and box for a set of softs until the end of the race. For Hamilton, doing that may completely rule out any chances of fighting for the victory.
LAP 42/71 - GREAT OVERTAKE!
That is the best overtake of the race so far! Ocon, who has DRS down the main straight, gets past Bottas into Turn 1 around the outside of the corner! That is a brilliant move and he is up to P10.
LAP 39/71 - VERSTAPPEN LEADS BY 8s
Verstappen, who remains out in front, is now eight seconds ahead of Hamilton. Both himself and his team-mate, Perez, are still on the mediums. The question is how long can they make the tyre last, as if not, they will have to stop again. That will play into Mercedes' hands.
LAP 34/71 - RUSSELL PITS
Russell comes in from the lead after extending his first stint. He fits a set of hards, and he should be able to get to the end of the race, and if Perez is two-stopping, it might work in his favour. He emerges back out in P4, seven seconds behind Perez.
LAP 33/71 - RUSSELL STAYING OUT ON HIS MEDIUMS
LAP 30/71 - HAMILTON PITS FOR HARDS!
Hamilton has opted to come in from the lead and ditch his mediums for a fresh set of hards, which suggests that he is going for the one-stop strategy. He comes back out in P3, and crucially, ahead of Perez in the sister Red Bull. Let's see just how long it takes for the harder compound to get up to temperature.
LAP 29/71 - LECLERC PITS
The Ferrari has come in for a set of medium tyres and rejoins in P11.
LAP 25/71 - VERSTAPPEN PITS!
The race leader is finally in for his stop as the Red Bull mechanics fit a set of medium tyres. He emerges back out in front of the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, and now he is a whole pit stop ahead of the Prancing Horses. The Dutchman is in P3.
LAP 23/71 - PEREZ BLINKS FIRST AND COMES INTO THE PITS
After reporting of issues with his front left, it was expected that Verstappen would come in at the end of this lap, but instead the Red Bull mechanics are out for his team-mate as Perez pits for a set of mediums from P3. He is back out in 6th.
However, it is a slow stop for the Mexican, as he was stationery for a good five seconds!
LAP 21/71 - VERSTAPPEN NOW STRUGGLING WITH TYRES
George Russell's engineer Riccardo Mosconi has come on the radio to tell him that Verstappen may be pitting very soon as his lap times have started to drop off on his worn softs. Expect Red Bull to react, especially as Verstappen himself has backed that claim up by reporting to his engineer that he is struggling.
LAP 19/71 - VERSTAPPEN PUTTING THE HAMMER DOWN
Verstappen has responded to being told to push. He has now pulled the gap out over Hamilton to 2.3s. The Red Bull driver must be gearing up for an imminent pit stop as his soft tyres will be close to falling off with this current pace.
LAP 15/71 - HAMILTON MAINTAINING THE PACE IN P2
Hamilton, who is now 1.8s behind Verstappen out in front, is maintaining the gap to the race leader very well and is hanging in there. If Verstappen is forced to pit in the next five laps for new tyres, this could play into Hamilton's hands as he remains on the medium tyre. Verstappen has been told to respond by his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and he may be trying to push to pull out a gap so that Hamilton no longer has a tow down the straights.
LAP 13/71 - GASLY FORCES STROLL WIDE
Gasly, who is in P16, tries to get the position on Stroll's Aston Martin into Turn 4, but he forces the Canadian wide and off the race track despite gaining the place. The stewards have decided to give him a five second time penalty, to be served at the next pit stop.
LAP 12/71 - REWIND!
Take a look at how the start of the Grand Prix panned out!
LAP 9/71 - RICCIARDO UP INTO P12
Daniel Ricciardo finally manages to get the job done on Zhou Guanyu and he uses the DRS to full effect to get past the Alfa Romeo into the first corner. He moves up into P12, and Yuki Tsunoda is two seconds up the road in 11th.
LAP 7/71 - VERSTAPPEN LEADS HAMILTON BY 1.2s
After his initial quick getaway, Verstappen will now have to nurse his soft tyres to avoid them falling off the cliff too soon. Hamilton is now lapping quicker than the leader, and has recently recorded the quickest second sector time of anybody on the track.
LAP 5/71 - DRS ENABLED
The DRS has now been enabled, and Bottas, who is in P8, is clearly quicker than the Alpine of Alonso ahead of him and has a look into Turn 1 after using the rear wing flap, but he cannot get the move done.
LAP 2/71 - VERSTAPPEN OUT IN FRONT
Verstappen has got his foot down and has already pulled a gap of 1.3 seconds ahead of Hamilton! It seems that Russell lost time after taking too much of the inside curb into the third corner!
Classification: VER, HAM, PER, RUS, SAI, LEC, ALO, BOT, OCO, NOR.
LAP 1/71 - LIGHTS OUT AND AWAY WE GO!
We are underway here at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez! The five lights go out as the drivers take the long straight on the run down to the first corner! Verstappen gets the better start and leads! Hamilton manages to squeeze past his team-mate into turn 2 and he gets it done! Perez eventually gets past Russell into Turn 3 and is into third! There looked to be contact between the Mercedes and Red Bull!
FORMATION LAP IS UNDERWAY!
One lap until the five lights go out! The drivers take their warm-up tour of the circuit before the real thing.
There is a mix of starting tyre choices up and down the grid. Verstappen starts on used softs, whereas both Mercedes cars have a fresh set of mediums fitted.
PROBLEMS FOR MAGNUSSEN AND HAAS
There are issues with Kevin Magnussen's rear-right wheel, which has had to have some mechanical intervention before the start of the race on the grid. Hopefully the Haas team has the problem sorted otherwise he will be forced to start the race from the pit lane.
NATIONAL ANTHEM IS UNDERWAY
The drivers are at the front of the grid as we observe the Mexican national anthem. Not long to go until the drivers are on their formation laps.
GRANDSTANDS ARE PACKED!
The stands are packed to the rafters at the circuit for this race!
CAN CHECO SEAL A HISTORIC WIN?
The home favourite, Sergio Perez, starts this Mexican Grand Prix from the second row of the grid. It could be a tall order, but can the Guadalajara-born star secure a historic victory in his home country this afternoon?
GOOD EVENING!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text updates of the Mexican Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. We are all set for a fascinating battle out at the front, as Mercedes' pace in qualifying yesterday showcased their speed around this high-altitude circuit. Lewis Hamilton starts 3rd, and George Russell starts from 2nd.
Max Verstappen, who is looking for his 14th win of the season, starts from pole position, with his team-mate and home favourite Sergio Perez in 4th. The Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc start in 5th and 7th respectively.