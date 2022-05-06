Share
avant-match
Free Practice 1
Follow the Miami Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 20:30 on 6 May 2022. Find race results, standings, stats, scores and track info. Keep up with the top F1 drivers and teams including Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Valteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing).
Formula 1 fans can read breaking Formula 1 news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. Don’t miss the upcoming Formula 1 events. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Formula 1 to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.
Highlights
Remove
RUSSELL QUICKEST
With 1:29.938
Leclerc is third, Perez third, Hamilton in fourth.
Verstappen set no time after his struggles, and Sainz is down in 11th.
We'll have practice and qualifying coverage tomorrow and the full race on Sunday. Thanks for reading today.
HYRDAULICS ISSUES FOR VERSTAPPEN
Yet again a problem for Red Bull. If Ferrari put in a solid performance this weekend it could give them a huge advantage if the Austrian-sponsored side can't get their act together soon.
EIGHT MINUTES LEFT
Russell first, Leclerc second, and Perez third. For now.
Hamilton, Alonso and Norris are the next three. This could be the most competitive race of the season.
'IT'S A PROBLEM - I DON'T HAVE DRIVE
Latifi for Williams is out on the side on the right, but it should be easy to get it off the track at the moment. It should be straightforward to roll it behind the barriers, but we're stopped for now.
RUSSELL FASTEST
Hamilton is third fastest on his out lap, too. Have they fixed their big problem?
NO FURTHER INVESTIGATION NEED
Verstappen and Stroll in the clear for now.
VERSTAPPEN COMPLAINS 'I CAN'T STEER'
There are more problems for Red bull. There seem to be flames on the right rear, and there are potential problems - there's an investigation over and incident between the Dutchman and Lance Stroll.
If he really cannot steer it's hard to imagine he will be found at fault, but let's find out.
VERSTAPPEN OUT ON THE RESTART
Sainz is fastest so far, on 1:30.964.
Almost all of the rest of the pack are out on an out lap. Just Bottas and Sainz not running for now.
SAINZ CRASH - WATCH
Here's the Spaniard just spinning out.
ANOTHER RED FLAG FOR SAINZ
He's out on a corner again. This is getting painful to watch as the Spaniard fails at one session after another to keep his car on the track. At some point this will cost him his position in the team.
PEREZ SPINS OUT
The drivers are all pushing hard today as they look to discover the best places to take advantage of the new and unknown track.
SCHUMACHER CALLED IN
Some trouble for the German, and he is back into the pits. It appears very unlikely he'll be back out today.
SESSION TWO IS GO
Is this... Is this banter?
15 MINUTES UNTIL FP2
We're a few minutes away until the day's second and final practice session gets underway.
TSUNODA UNIMPRSSED
Here is the AlphaTauri getting into a hot, on-the-beat funk about his team bothering him during the first session.
SAINZ PUNCTURE
Here's the moment that Sainz slipped up and almost damaged his car - he was fortunate to escape with a puncture only, and will presumably be fine for the second session, which begins in around an hour.
LECLERC QUICKEST, RUSSELL IN SECOND - REPORT
Here is our report from the first session, with Max Verstappen lurking in third.
"AN ENCOURAGING START TO THE WEEKEND"
Mercedes' Andrew Shovlin is content with the start from George Russell (second) and Lewis Hamilton (eighth) after the first practice session.
In a little over an hour we'll be back out for the second session.
LECLERC FASTEST
That's it for FP1, with a time of 1:31.098 giving Leclerc the best time of the session.
Russell in second, Verstappen third.
SAINZ PUNCTURE
The Ferrari man has the eighth fastest time of the day so far, but there is a little problem as he suffers a puncture and has to come back in.
DAMAGE TO BOTTAS' ALFA ROMEO
15 MINUTES LEFT
The drivers are back out now, with Hamilton up into second. Could the game have finally changed in their favour? Hamilton has got 14 laps inso far.
CLANG - BOTTAS IS OUT
Turn 7 and Bottas has introduced his car to the wall. It has spun around and slide into the sidings with its rear wing, which looks to have taken a little damage.
He approached turn 7 a little wide and just couldn't keep it on the track, spinning his Alfa Romeo out. A small break for us now as everything is made safe.
WATCH THE SCHUMACHER VS. RICCIARDO INCIDENT
What do you think?
As for the racing, it's a one-two for Ferrari so far with Sainz ahead of his younger colleague. The impressive Lando Norris is up in third.
HAMILTON NOT YET BANNED
The Briton has been out for now, but there's no clear information on whether his piercings are still installed on his body.
He has the sixth fastest time of the day so far, three quarters of a second or so behind Sergio Perez.
TSUNODA SPINS
Here's how it happened moments ago.
SCHUMACHER AND RICCIARDO INVESTIGATED
The pair tangled at turn 16 and 17 and the authorities are running the rule for the second time in this session.
OCON INVESTIGATED FOR NEAR COLLISION WITH RUSSELL
Not the best driving from Ocon here.
'I LITERALLY TOUCHED THE WALL A TINY BIT THERE' - VERSTAPPEN
Yuki Tsunoda fies around a corner, spinning out of control, and Leclerc goes off the track with no harm done.
Verstappen warned a 'lot can go wrong' here earlier, and the riders prove him right just as the Red Bull driver clips a wall himself.
LECLERC FASTEST
And now Verstappen is! The champion is challenging the Ferrari man for the championship lead.
The Red Bull man sets a time of 1:36.099.
THE CARS ARE OUT ON THE TRACK
It's a relatively leisurely stroll for now, but the temperatures are already at the mid-thirties.
Here's my blog on the weekend ahead of us.
HERE IS EVERYTHING WE KNOW
About earring-gate, as we are all calling it.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the weekend's first bit of action. The practice is about to start at the Miami Grand Prix: fake marinas. Real speed. Ugh.
MIAMI GRAND PRIX FREE PRACTICE TWO - AS IT HAPPENED