Share
avant-match
Race
Follow the Miami Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 21:30 on 8 May 2022. Find race results, standings, stats, scores and track info. Keep up with the top F1 drivers and teams including Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Valteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing).
Formula 1 fans can read breaking Formula 1 news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. Don’t miss the upcoming Formula 1 events. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Formula 1 to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.
Highlights
Remove
HAMILTON PITS
2.7 seconds and out he goes with his hards. That's a swift change, and now he's out in seventh place, with Russell in ahead of him.
YELLOW FLAGS OUT
Norris is struggling to warm up those hard tyres... but whatever caused that yellow flag has been cleared up.
Perez is fixed, apparently.
PEREZ - 'I'M LOSING A LOT OF POWER'
He's told 'it's looking good' by his team, and he invites his team to link, and says, 'It's gone man.'
NORRIS PITS
The mediums can't handle it any longer, and off he goes with his hards in 3.6 seconds.
FERRARI UNDER THREAT
Perez is less than a second behind Sainz, but there is a spectre of pitstops looming here. All the front four are on medium tyres, and they have been wearing at a fair clip.
TSUNODA PITS
And that drops him down to 19th, the last running car after Zhou's early retirement.
VERSTAPPEN LEADS
On turn one, Verstappen has DRS enabled, and he sweeps in down the inside and uses slipstream to pull him through for the lead.
VERSTAPPEN TOLD LECLERC'S TYRE IS DAMAGED
'Can start to see some damage perhaps to Leclerc's front right tyre,' Vertsappen is told by his team. He's closing in, as is DRS...
ZHOU RETIRES?
It appears that his race is over. 'I can't believe it,' the Alfa Romeo drivers tells his team. It's not clear what the problem is, but he started to rapidly lose pace around a hairpin and that was it.
LECLERC LEADS
DRS is now into play, and Vertsappen is 1.4 seconds behind.
Looking at the replay of Alonso/Hamilton, it seemed the Alpine driver just touched his front tyre against Hamilton's rear, with no damage done... according to his team.
However, Hamilton tells his team 'it definitely feels like there's some damage.'
RUSSELL STRUGGLING ON HARDS
Russell is now down to 15th and there is some suggestion that he could brer suffering on the hards.
Hamilton sweeps past Alonso into seventh.
LECLERC RETAINS LEAD
Hamilton complained that Alonso hit him at the off, and with the clouds looming, the focus is on keeping your car safe, away from your peers and the walls. Hamilton is now eighth.
GO GO GO
Leclerc gets away find, Verstappen goes wheel-to-wheel with Sainz and the Dutchman passes. Hamilton down to seventh.
MIAMI GRAND PRIX - LIVE