20:31 

FORMATION LAP

18 of the 20 cars get away to warm up their engines and tyres.

20:29 

STROLL AND LATIFI START FROM THE PIT

They will be held back a tad. The start is not quite imminent, as mechanics remain on the starting line.

20:25 

FIVE MINUTES TO GO

The cars will star their formation soon.

20:15 

15 MINUTES UNTIL THE RACE STARTS

A win for Ferrari's Leclerc would strengthen the impression that they are truly back, with reliability and pace.

For Red Bull, they just need to chip away at that lead, while Mercedes will have an eye on a podium place as a sign that their work is worth something.

20:10 

PAPAYA

McLaren's Lando Norris says: "There's a lot of papaya, it's quite warm and I'm excited.

"There's a lot of people and the track looks like it's settled down a bit which I'm hoping is good for us.

"It's going to be tough, we are where we are on pace and it's just who can make the least mistakes.

"There's a lot of unknowns, time will tell and we hope to have a decent race. It's a long, long way and we will try to look forwards."

20:05 

FAMOUS MAN DAVID BECKHAM

20:00 

LECLERC: IT'S GOING TO BE TIGHT

Current season leader Charles Leclerc believes it will be a tough race.

19:55 

VERSTAPPEN PREDICTS 'CLOSE BATTLE'

Here's what the current champion has to say.

19:50 

DRIVER STANDINGS

Leclerc heads it up, but Verstappen and Perez are closing in.

19:40 

ON THE GRID

Here's how the teams will line up.

19:30 

FERRARI CAN PULL AWAY

The focus should not be on the troubles of Mercedes, or the second album difficulties that Red Bull might be facing. This is a one-two for Ferrari after a promising but brittle start to the season. They have the front row lockout - can they hold onto it?

 

