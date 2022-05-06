Embattled Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton faces a new problem over a jewellery ban for drivers during races.

Hamilton often wears jewellery, including to press conferences and around the race weekend, and he has been reminded at the Miami Grand Prix that drivers are not permitted to wear jewellery due to Formula One regulations.

Sky Sports is reporting that the FIA has insisted drivers wear fireproof underwear and do not wear jewellery. The rule has been in place since 2005 but has not been brought up publicly until now, 12 years after Hamilton started to wear earrings to events.

The British driver could face a fine or other punishments if he does not change his practice. Speaking to the press before the action on Friday, he thought the authorities were going too far.

"I couldn't get any more jewellery on today, but I don't really have a lot more to add since the last time we spoke about it," Hamilton said.

"It's almost like a step backwards if you think about the steps we're taking as a sport, and the more important issues and causes we need to be focused on.

"I think we have made such great strides in the sport, we're here in Miami. This is such a small thing I've been in the sport for 16 years, I've been wearing jewellery for 16 years. I've only been wearing earrings in the car and my nose rings, which I can't even remove. It seems unnecessary for us to get into this spat.

"I'll try to communicate and work with Mohammed [Ben Sulayem, FIA president]. I'm here to be an ally of the sport of Formula One and I think we've got bigger fish to fry and impact to have."

"I can't remove at least two of them," he adeed. "One I can't really explain where it is.

"But what I can say is it's platinum that I have, so it's non-magnetic, it's never been a safety issue in the past. I've had in 16 years so many MRI scans and not had to take out the platinum.

"And if they stop me then so be it. We've got a spare driver... there's lots to do in the city anyway so I'll be good either way."

This is not the first time that this row has reared its head this season, with the Australian Grand Prix also the setting for Hamilton’s protests over his jewellery.

The seven-time champion insisted that for some of his pieces it would simply be impossible to remove them from his body.

"I feel they are personal things. You should be able to be who you are. There's stuff that I can't move,” he said.

"I literally can't take these out [pointing to piercings on his right ear]. They're literally welded on so I'd have to get them chopped off or something. So they'll be staying."

He continued: "I've got certain piercings that I really just can't take out that not many people know of. I'm kidding, I'm kidding!

"It's been the rule forever. Since I've been here it's been the rule, so there's nothing new. I'm just going to come with more jewellery next week."

