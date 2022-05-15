Charles Leclerc’s misfortune in his native Monaco continued as he crashed an iconic 1974 Ferrari during the 2022 Monaco Historic event on the street circuit.

The 24-year-old was born and lives in Monaco, but the famous circuit has not been kind to Leclerc.

His best finish was 18th in 2018, while he suffered a retirement in 2019 and did not make it to the starting grid last year despite qualifying in pole.

He leads the 2022 championship after five races of the season, and limbered up for the Spanish Grand Prix next weekend with a spin in Niki Lauda’s famed car from 1974.

However, things did not go according to plan - as a brake issue saw him spin and crash into the barriers.

Leclerc emerged unscathed, albeit a little embarrassed and rueing his luck on his home patch.

“When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into Rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 cars,” he wrote on Twitter.

Leclerc can now turn his attention to the Spanish Grand Prix on May 22. He will arrive at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with a 19-point advantage over defending champion Max Verstappen.

