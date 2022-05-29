Share
Follow the Monaco Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 15:00 on 29 May 2022.
LAP 59 - BACKMARKERS APPROACHING!
This front group have now caught up with the back of the field, as Guanyu lets the four cars past under blue flag conditions on the main straight. This may cause Perez some issues. Three minutes left!
LAP 57 - IT IS GETTING CLOSER!
Sainz is looking for options to get past Perez, but he cannot quite do it on the way into the Nouvelle chicane!
All the top four are very bunched up! We have five minutes left to go!
LAP 52 - JUST OVER TEN MINUTES TO GO!
It may be a nervy finish here! Perez' tyres are clearly graining, and the cars behind him are beginning to close up. 2.9 seconds covers the top four!
LAP 51 - SAINZ CATCHING PEREZ!
It seems that Perez is struggling a bit more now, and Sainz has dropped the gap down to under a second!
LAP 50 - ALBON RETIRES FROM RACE
Alex Albon pulls into the Williams pit box to retire the car. It is not clear what his issue is. Meanwhile, Zhou Guanyu has a scary moment going down the hill into the Nouvelle chicane, and makes a great save to keep his car on the track. He is forced to cut the corner, and Tsunoda retains 15th place ahead of him.
LAP 43 - NO ACTION AT THE FRONT!
It is as you were at the front, as Perez is now 3.5 seconds clear of Sainz. Leclerc remains two seconds behind Verstappen in 4th place.
In the midfield, Alonso, who is in 7th, is holding up a queue of cars behind him, which includes Hamilton, Ocon and Bottas. The Mercedes man is worried about the front runners catching the train of cars which he currently occupies. Pete Bonnington, his engineer, informs him that the gap currently stands at over thirty seconds. Just over 15 minutes to go!
LAP 39 - PEREZ NOW LAPPING QUICKLY
The gap at the front has now been increased to two seconds, as Perez gets the hammer down. The real question is though, when will the Mexican's tyres start to fall off the cliff?
We will not be going full race distance today, and now have just under 25 minutes left of the race to go.
LAP 37/77 - DRS NOW ENABLED
This is bad news for Sergio Perez, as Carlos Sainz now has more of a chance to get past, despite there only being one DRS zone on this track. Race control now feels that the track is dry enough for the drag reduction system to be turned on.
LAP 36/77 - SAINZ CLOSES GAP TO LESS THAN A SECOND
Sainz is now quicker than Perez in the Ferrari, and has just set the fastest lap of the race, with a 1:18.150. The gap now stands at eight tenths of a second. This is showing what was already confirmed. The harder tyre is the better race compound.
Meanwhile, the lap count has now changed to a timer, which signals just over thirty minutes left to race - we assume this relates to the two-hour time limit.
LAP 35/77 - PEREZ STILL LEADS!
Sainz does look quick on the harder compound behind the race leader, but Perez is going faster on the mediums.
Meanwhile, Esteban Ocon is given a five-second penalty for causing a collision - we assume that this was for the contact with Lewis Hamilton earlier in the race.
LAP 33/77 - WE ARE BACK RACING!
Sergio Perez gets us back underway as the green flag is out! No change to the order as of yet following the restart!
LAP 32/77 - SAFETY CAR IN THIS LAP
The safety car is coming in at the end of this lap. It will be a rolling start, so Sergio Perez will be the one to decide when to go once the green flag is out.
LAP 30/77 - WE ARE BACK UNDERWAY
We are underway back under the safety car - the lapped cars will be able to overtake the safety car. Leclerc is staying on the hard tyres, but Verstappen switches to a brand new set of medium tyres.
Currently, those cars are: Tsunoda, Guanyu, Latifi and Albon.
RACE WILL RESTART AT 17:15 LOCAL TIME
The race will resume in ten minutes' time, and it will be a rolling start, not a standing one.
SCHUMACHER CRASH
A pretty nasty crash, that. Look at the wreckage of that Haas! Schumacher looks fine out of the car, but he may be going for a precautionary check at the medical centre.
LAP 30/77 - CARS ARE NOW IN PIT LANE
The cars now lineup in the pit lane while we are under red flag conditions. Take a look at the accident that caused the red flag to come out - we are glad that Schumacher was able to walk from that one.
LAP 30/77 - RED FLAG IS OUT!
The red flag has come out - we are assuming that the reason for this is to repair the barrier adequately. Both Haas cars are out - Magnussen also retires due to a water pressure issue.
LAP 29/77 - SAFETY CAR STILL OUT
That debris from the Haas of Mick Schumacher is still being cleared, and this may take a while to sort. The marshals also need to sort out the tech-pro barrier, which has lost its shape following that shunt.
LAP 27/77 - SAFETY CAR!
VSC has been deployed and Mick Schumacher in the Haas has had a big crash on the exit of the Swimming Pool chicane! There is a lot of debris on the track, and this may be a full safety car or a red flag. Schumacher is okay, and gets out of the car, thankfully. The rear end lets go, and he spins into the armco barrier, then into the tech-pro one. The impact splits the car in half. Bad shunt!
The full safety car is now out.
LAP 25/77 - LECLERC NOT HAPPY!
Have a listen to this bit of team radio from Leclerc - he has lost out massively here!
LAP 23/77 - RED BULLS GET JUMP ON FERRARIS!
This is a key moment in the race! Perez comes in and leapfrogs the Ferrari's! Perez leads, and is ahead of Sainz! Verstappen also pits for slicks, and is now ahead of Leclerc!
LAP 22/77 - SAINZ PITS!
Sainz has now pitted for a set of the harder compound tyres! Despite being told to stay out by his race engineer, Leclerc comes in for the double-stacker, and also switches to dry tyres. However, he is angry as he has lost out there!
LAP 20/77 - HAMILTON HAS FRONT WING DAMAGE!
Lewis Hamilton is reporting front wing damage on his Mercedes, it looks like the left side of his end-plate. He is right behind Ocon, but he cannot get past for 8th!
LAP 18/77 - HAMILTON AND OCON COLLIDE!
The Alpine and Mercedes kiss each other going into Sainte Devote, with their wheels touching. Hamilton is asking his team whether he has any front wing damage.
Meanwhile, race leader Charles Leclerc pits for inters and comes out seven seconds ahead of Max Verstappen, but behind Sergio Perez.
LAP 17/77 - PEREZ PITS!
Sergio Perez now comes in to switch to the inters, and comes out just ahead of George Russell's Mercedes. He is now in 5th place.
Carlos Sainz is now told to stay out by his race engineer and wants to carry on before changing onto the slicks.
LAP 16/77 - HAMILTON PITS
Lewis Hamilton has decided to come in to the pits in the Mercedes - as he switches onto the intermediates. He comes back out in 9th place.
LAP 15/77 - SAINZ SETS NEW FASTEST LAP, GASLY THEN BEATS IT
Carlos Sainz has set a new fastest lap of 1:32.995. However, it does not last long, as Pierre Gasly goes a couple of seconds quicker.
In terms of strategy, the crossover point to intermediates has certainly been reached, but drivers may want to make a direct switch from wets to slicks.
LAP 14/77 - PEREZ WANTS TO CHANGE TYRES
Red Bull's Sergio Perez is reporting to his race engineer on the team radio that the time has arrived to switch to intermediate tyres.
Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly is on the march through the midfield as he gets past Daniel Ricciardo into the Swimming Pool chicane. He is up to 12th now.
LAP 12/77 - GASLY UP TO 13TH!
Pierre Gasly gets the job done on Zhou Guanyu in the AlphaTauri just before the Loewes Hairpin. He now has Daniel Ricciardo ahead of him in 12th, and the McLaren driver looks to be struggling on his tyres. Gasly wants to make another move.
LAP 11/77 - ZHOU CUTS CHICANE
Whilst defending from Gasly, Guanyu cuts the nouvelle chicane, and it remains up to race control to decide whether the Chinese driver has to give up the place.
LAP 10/77 - LECLERC LEADS BY FOUR SECONDS
Race leader Charles Leclerc has started this race well, and has pulled out a small gap over his team-mate Carlos Sainz. Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly gets close to the back of Zhou Guanyu into Tabac corner, but the Frenchman cannot get the pass done. This battle is for 13th place.
LAP 9/77 - RUSSELL MISSES NOUVELLE CHICANE
Whilst chasing Lando Norris, George Russell locks up just out of the tunnel, and has to run straight through the chicane. He looks quicker than Norris at this moment in time.
Lando is being told to push, but the McLaren driver reports he is going at full pace at the moment. Let's see if Russell gets close for the overtake.
LAP 8/77 - VERSTAPPEN WANTS TO STAY ON FULL WETS
Speaking to his race engineer on the team radio, Red Bull's Max Verstappen says that conditions are improving, but they remain tricky, with a lack of grip. Let's see if more drivers come in, especially those at the front of the pack.
LAP 7/77 - VETTEL TOLD TO BOX FOR INTERS
The crossover has been reached - drivers are being told to box. Both Sebastian Vettel and Yuki Tsunoda have opted to pit for inters. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz has set fastest lap in the Ferrari.
LAP 6/77 - TYRE OPERATING WINDOW BEING ASSESSED!
The teams are monitoring the drivers who have opted to change to the intermediate tyres, such as Pierre Gasly. As it stands, the crossover seems to be very close between the wets and the inters.
LAP 5/77 - HAMILTON REPORTING CONDITIONS IMPROVING
The track seems to be ever-so-slightly drying out, according to Lewis Hamilton. Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly has a moment at the exit of the tunnel before the chicane with his intermediate tyres locking up.
Charles Leclerc's engineer hints on the team radio that there will be no rain for at least the next ten minutes.
TYRE CHANGES!
The order has not changed an awful lot since the restart as the drivers are taking it very easy on the throttle.
Pierre Gasly has pitted for intermediate tyres!
GREEN FLAG!
We are underway and we are racing!
YELLOW FLAG!
Even behind the safety car at relatively low speeds, the cars are struggling! Nicholas Latifi hits the barrier at the Loewes Hairpin! The Canadian reverses and gets his car back to the pits for repairs.
Meanwhile, Lance Stroll also kisses the barrier just before Casino Square, and has a puncture. He also goes into the pits for a tyre change.
The safety car is in this lap and we are going to get started with a rolling start!
SAFETY CAR IS OUT - WE ARE UNDERWAY!
The green light is on at the end of the pit lane, as the cars take to the track after a delay of 45 minutes! Track conditions certainly look a lot better. The race has now started according to the lap counter.
RACE WILL RESUME BEHIND SAFETY CAR AT 16:05 LOCAL TIME
There we go - we finally have confirmation of the race getting back underway here. The safety car will lead the drivers around the track. The laps that we have done may be taken off the 78 lap race distance, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.
TEN MINUTE WARNING!
We have now been given notice by Race Control that there will be ten minutes until the formation laps will get back underway. We may finally be going racing around this famous street circuit!
RAIN HAS STOPPED FOR NOW
The sun is starting to break through the dark clouds over the mountains above the circuit, so now race control surely have a decision to make.
ANOTHER HEAVY SHOWER FALLING
At the moment, another heavy shower is falling over the track. There seems to be confusion here in the pit lane among the teams and mechanics, but as it stands, the conditions are not brilliant and we are not going racing for now.
NOT CLEAR WHEN RACE WILL START
At the moment, the teams and drivers still remain in their garages as the rain continues to fall. It seems that the forecasts were slightly off - this shower was meant to be short.
Hopefully it won't be long until lights out, as the rain has definitely got lighter.
Below is how the spray looked from the cars on the formation lap before the red flag.
HORNER: IT'S TOO WET TO RACE
Speaking from the pit wall, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said the red flag is the correct call, as the conditions are too dangerous to race in.
Have to agree with Horner there - these cars would be vulnerable to aquaplaning in these current conditions. It seems that the teams were completely caught by surprise with this downpour.
RED FLAG!
We have not gone racing yet but the red flag is out - the track is very wet and the drivers head into pit lane. It is absolutely chucking it down now, it is a very heavy downpour.
A LOT OF RAIN IN FINAL PART OF TRACK
The rain seems very heavy around La Rascasse and Anthony Nogues corner on the run down to the start/finish straight. It is causing a lot of standing water on that part of the circuit.
The cars go around for another formation lap behind the safety car.
FORMATION LAP IS UNDERWAY!
Bernd Maylander leads the grid underway in the safety car, and the cars now take to the wet track.
FIA Race Control has stated the late start was due to a heavy shower and they did not want to take any chances.
As the cars go around, a lot of spray is being kicked up.
CURRENT CONDITIONS
The track is damp as the rain carries on falling. Some puddles have started to form in some areas, but there is no danger in terms of the conditions.
There may be more than one sighting lap behind the safety car, but it will not be deducted from the 78 lap full race distance.
FURTHER DELAY!
We are now hearing that there is a further delay to the start of the formation lap here at Monaco. We will be getting underway at 15:16 local time, which is 14:16 UK time.
It seems that all the drivers are now going onto the full wet tyres, as the rain starts to fall on the grid. According to Charles Leclerc's race engineer, the intensity of this rain will last around ten minutes. It is coming down quite heavy at the moment.
This makes things interesting!
CURRENT TRACK CONDITIONS - SAFETY CAR FORMATION LAP!
Air Temperature: 22 degrees
Track Temperature: 32 degrees
We also have a delayed start here. The formation lap will kick off at 15:09 local time and will get underway behind the safety car as a heavy rain shower is expected any time now. Teams can now change their tyres on the grid.
WE HAVE A DAMP TRACK!
With a small rain shower a short while ago, the track is no longer dry. This may mean the pack will have to opt for the intermediate tyres to start this race!
As for the dry tyres, the hard compound is looking like the best race tyre.
LECLERC: YESTERDAY WAS AMAZING
Polesitter Charles Leclerc is in good spirits ahead of this one!
THE STORY OF QUALIFYING
As for qualifying yesterday, it was an eventful one in Q3, as a Sergio Perez crash at Portier caused the session to be red flagged, making it impossible for Max Verstappen to improve his lap time of 1:11.666. Carlos Sainz also went into the back of Perez at the same corner, causing a small pile-up.
Charles Leclerc secured pole position for the second consecutive race with a time of 1:11.376.
Video - 'Feels amazing' - Leclerc on pole position in his home circuit at Monaco GP
POTENTIAL FOR RAIN?
As mentioned previously, there are thick clouds covering the circuit, and forecasts are stating that there could be a 40% chance of rain. Currently, it is raining on the circuit, so we need to keep an eye on that as unpredictable weather could completely change the dynamic of the race in terms of strategy.
WE'RE READY FOR MONACO!
Good afternoon from the Principality! The day of the most challenging and famous race on the Formula 1 calendar is upon us.
Welcome to Eurosport's live text commentary of the Monaco Grand Prix. What should be looking out for? Charles Leclerc starts on pole for his home race as the Monegasque driver looks for his third win of the season. His Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz starts alongside him on the front row. Championship leader Max Verstappen starts from 4th on the grid. With rain on the cards in the weather forecast, it could throw up an interesting race!