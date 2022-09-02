McLaren have confirmed the signing of Oscar Piastri as a new driver for the 2023 Formula One season.

Piastri is the 2021 F2 champion and is the reserve driver for Alpine. Following Fernando Alonso’s decision to leave the French team to sign for Aston Martin next year, the French team announced Piastri would be promoted.

However, the 21-year-old Australian rejected the offer and announced that he would be signing for McLaren.

That led to a dispute between Alpine and Piastri, and the case went to arbitration to be resolved.

On Friday afternoon, McLaren and Piastri both announced his switch.

In a statement on their official website, McLaren confirmed: “McLaren Racing has signed 2021 FIA Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri on a multi-year contract to partner Lando Norris from the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship season.

“The 21-year-old Australian from Melbourne has an impressive motorsport resume, winning the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup before going on to win the 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship and 2021 FIA Formula 2 Championship in successive Rookie seasons.

“Piastri will join Lando Norris to complete the McLaren F1 Team 2023 driver line-up, after the team announced a multi-year extension to Lando’s contract last season.”

Piastri said: “I’m extremely excited to be making my F1 debut with such a prestigious team as McLaren and I’m very grateful for the opportunity that’s been offered to me.

“The team has a long tradition of giving young talent a chance, and I’m looking forward to working hard alongside Lando to push the team towards the front of the grid. I’m focused on preparing for my F1 debut in 2023 and starting my F1 career in papaya.”

McLaren had been looking for a new driver after terminating their deal with Daniel Ricciardo, while retaining Lando Norris.

