Max Verstappen has said that ‘I don’t think we need a full report’ regarding last season’s controversial finale.

The 2021 championship was decided on the last lap of the final race in Abu Dhabi, when the decision was taken to allow Verstappen to challenge Lewis Hamilton after the end of the safety car. There was controversy as many believe that the rules were not correctly followed, with accusations that F1 race director Michael Masi had elected to create the most exciting ending to the season he could.

Masi has since been removed from his position, and there is a report on the incident coming out on Saturday, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem keen to improve transparency over decision making in the sport.

Speaking on Friday, Verstappen was reluctant to endorse a whole report, saying: "I don't think we need a full report.

"Of course, every year it's good to discuss [what] happened in the year before. Right? You always analyse everything you do.

"So, yeah, we'll find out and if there's things that can be written down in an easier way, or a way to understand it better, the wording, then for sure. But yeah let's see."

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc believed that it is, "really important to have that transparency and for us to be able to see it.

"Whether I will read it – I don't think so. It will probably be too long.

"It's important to at least have the big lines and know the conclusion of it. In order to grow from it and maybe manage those situations better in the future."

