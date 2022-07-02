Red Bull surged back in FP3 at the British Grand Prix with Max Verstappen quickest and Sergio Perez second at Silverstone.

Verstappen and his Mexican team-mate failed to record a single lap time in the first session on Friday and trailed Ferrari and Mercedes in the second run.

While conditions were better than the inclement weather on Friday morning, the blustery wind was occasionally interrupted with a few drops of rain, as Perez communicated his concerns to his team.

Perez was told to ignore any threat of a downpour and both he and the world champion were dominant.

A little rain was expected but the conditions were largely benign even if the wind buffeted the cars, many of which had received upgrades to mitigate the recent phenomenon of porpoising.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton was seen generating sparks from his floor as it scooted around corners over the fourth longest track of the season.

Rain is not yet expected for qualifying, due later on Saturday afternoon to decide the running order for Sunday’s main event, but for now it appears that Verstappen, 0.4 seconds ahead of his team-mate and far faster on a straight line than the Ferraris, has the best chance of taking pole position.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who reported a problem with upshift towards the end of the session, was third quickest, followed by Mercedes’ George Russell and Hamilton, with Carlos Sainz sixth.

