Red Bull believe that a "suspected fuel pump issue" was to blame for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s retirements at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Verstappen cut a frustrated figure throughout the race and was furious on lap 54 as he told his team that he was experiencing a battery problem.
The team replied they were aware of a problem, although it was not related to the battery, but there was nothing more that they could do but to ask him to stop.
Perez was then hit with an engine failure at the first corner on the final lap, promoting Lewis Hamilton onto the podium as Charles Leclerc led home a Ferrari one-two.
On Twitter, the Red Bull team said: “A tough result to take. We need to do a full investigation, but it looks like both Bulls suffered from a suspected fuel pump issue.”
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was disappointed, saying: "Brutal finish, that race for us. What looked like a decent haul of points for us evaporated in the last couple of laps.
"It looks like a similar issue on both cars, whether it's a lift pump, a collector, something along those lines. We've got to get into it and understand exactly what caused it."
He added: "Ferrari were just that little bit quicker than us. We had a go at it, but we gave it a shot... They just had a quicker car today.
"The positive we can take is that we had a competitive car."
Advertisement
