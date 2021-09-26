12:20 - HAMILTON ON VERSTAPPEN

Earlier in the week, Lewis Hamilton attempted to put the pressure on his championship rival, Max Verstappen.

Hamilton said: "Ultimately we all have to be smart, and know that there is a time you are not going to make the corner.

It's all about that you get to live to fight another day for the next corner. Naturally through experience you find that it's not all won in one corner. I'm hopeful we won't have any more incidents through the year.

Nevertheless, Hamilton expects Verstappen to remain aggressive.

"He's never done it in the past so I don't expect it to happen," Hamilton explained.

"And I think that's the way I will approach things, not expecting it, and just try to create the space that's needed.

"I'm sure he will and we will continue to learn."

12:05 - REVISED GRID

WELCOME

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2021 Russia Grand Prix.

The race is due to start at 13:00 BST, assuming the weather holds.

POLE REPORT

Lando Norris secured pole position in a dramatic qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix.

Torrential rain forced the cancellation of the final practice session, but the weather relented to allow qualifying to take place as scheduled.

The Mercedes were tipped to be quick, and everything seemed to be going as predicted as Lewis Hamilton topped the timing sheets in Q1 and Q2.

