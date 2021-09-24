Valtteri Bottas has suggested that Mercedes blocked him from going for victories earlier in the Formula 1 season.

The Finn, who has not won in 2021, claimed that he "wasn't allowed" to compete for the win as the team put their full support behind Lewis Hamilton in pursuit of a record eighth Drivers' Championship.

Bottas was the fastest driver in first practice at the Russian Grand Prix ahead of teammate Hamilton and the Brit's title rival Max Verstappen.

"I don't know really, I need to ask Toto [Wolff, Mercedes' team principal]," Bottas told reporters when asked if he would be targeting victory at the Sochi Autodrom.

"At least earlier in the season, I felt like I wasn't allowed anymore for the contention, but you never know. We go race by race.

"I think in Formula 1 you just never know how the season will progress. There is still a fair amount of races so never say never."

Bottas has won twice in Sochi during a seven-year spell of Mercedes success in Russia since the race's return to the F1 calendar in 2014.

He leaves the team at the end of the season for Alfa Romeo, with Williams' George Russell picked to combine with compatriot Hamilton in 2022.

Bottas was ordered to allow Hamilton, who trails Verstappen by five points as the Dutchman chases a first world title, to pass at the Spanish Grand Prix in May.

The Finnish driver hopes he can win again at the Russian Grand Prix: "For me personally, coming here is different, so the only thing that's in my mind is winning.

"That's the only thing that matters to me and that is my approach for this week."

Verstappen has been given a three-place grid penalty for his role in a crash with Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix.

