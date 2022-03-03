Formula 1 has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix, it has been confirmed.

The race in Sochi, which was scheduled for September this year, had already been cancelled . The decision comes as part of a mounting global backlash to Russia having invaded Ukraine.

Ad

There will now no longer be a race in St Petersburg, where it was due to transfer to in 2023, after this latest emphatic ruling.

Formula 1 Verstappen pens Red Bull extension until 2028 2 HOURS AGO

"Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future," it said in a statement on Thursday.

Russian president Vladimir Putin was understood to be instrumental in establishing the event in 2014 and this ruling means F1 will not race in Russia for the foreseeable future.

The news comes on the same day it was ruled that athletes from Russia and Belarus will no longer be able to compete at the 2022 Winter Paralympics after a dramatic U-turn on the eve of the opening ceremony

The International Paralympic Committee had initially ruled that athletes from the two countries could compete as neutral athletes. However, amid threats from governments, teams and athletes to pull out from the Games in Beijing, the decision was reversed.

"We are very firm believers that sport and politics should not mix," said IPC president Andrew Parsons.

"However, by no fault of its own, the war has now come to these Games and behind the scenes many governments are having an influence on our cherished event.

"Ensuring the safety and security of athletes is of paramount importance to us and the situation in the athlete villages is escalating and has now become untenable."

The decision taken by Formula 1 is very different to the one made by the governing body, the FIA, earlier this week which ruled to allow Russian competitors taking part in global motorsport events.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, the FIA revealed that president Mohammed ben Sulayem had chaired an extraordinary meeting of the World Motor Sport Council which had as its aim to "address matters relating to the ongoing situation in Ukraine".

Though the FIA revealed in that meeting that Russian and Belarusian drivers would not be banned, they will however not be able to compete under their own flag, instead participating "in a neutral capacity and under the FIA flag".

FIA president Mohamed ben Sulayem said: “The FIA is watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and I hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation.

"We condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and our thoughts are with all those suffering as a result of the events in Ukraine.

"I would like to stress that the FIA, together with our promoters, proactively acted on this matter last week and communicated accordingly on the Formula 1, Formula 2, WTCR and the International Drifting Cup.

"An updated version of the different FIA International Calendars will be presented to the WMSC meeting in Bahrain for approval.”

Season 2022 Mazepin barred from racing at British GP A DAY AGO