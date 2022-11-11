Share
avant-match
Qualifying
Follow the São Paulo Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 20:00 on 11 November 2022. Find race results, standings, stats, scores and track info. Keep up with the top F1 drivers and teams including Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Valteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing).
Formula 1 fans can read breaking Formula 1 news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. Don’t miss the upcoming Formula 1 events. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Formula 1 to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.
Highlights
Remove
HAAS GETS POLE
A remarkable ending, if somewhat mute on track.
With the weather absolutely rodding it down, nobody but Hamilton bothers to try to beat Magnussen's existing time.
That has left the Dane on pole, Verstappen in second, and Red Flag Russell in third.
Leclerc is all the way down in 10th.
SESSION RESTARTS
Q3 restarts, with the chance for a couple more laps for others.
FERRARI TYRE ERROR
RED FLAG - RUSSELL OUT
He's beached at Turn 4. That has caused a halt with eight minutes remaining.
Kevin Magnussen on provisional pole with rain suggested to be incoming.
Q3 GETS UNDERWAY
There are 12 minutes to go.
After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+. We will have extensive coverage across eurosport.com and the first race is in Mallorca on Saturday Nov 12, with the action starting at 5:30pm UK time.
OUT AT Q2
Albon, Gasly, Vettel, Ricciardo, Stroll are all out ahead of Q2.
THE RAIN IS HERE
It's not clear if it's enough to affect the grip or the speed on the track yet.
LECLERC OUTBURST
He was not happy but was able to qualify nonetheless.
NORRIS FASTEST
We're still not expecting rain, but Verstappen is in second and lurking. Hamilton is 14th.
WE GO AGAIN
Clouds gather for Q2.
OUT AT Q1
Zhou, Latifi, Bottas, Tsunoda and Schumacher.
AT RISK
Bottas, Ricciardo, Magnussen, Albon and Latifi.
SCHUMACHER THIRD FASTEST
Magnussen is back down to 18th after his lap is struck off. We're expecting rain any minute...
MAGNUSSEN THIRD FASTEST
The bar is set for Schumacher to prove his worth.
LECLERC QUICKEST
Gasly, and the track is expected to dry out.
OFF WE GO
Q1 is going on in cloudy circumstances.
THE TEAMS ARE GEARING UP
Three sessions to come now to decide Saturday's running order.
THERE ARE 15 MINUTES UNTIL WE GET GOING
WE'RE INTO THE GLOAMING
With two more race to go, we're on our way to the end of the season. The focus will be on the race for a seat next year.
HAMILTON PRAISES VERSTAPPEN
Hamilton has paid tribute to this year's champion.
HAMILTON ON SENNA
RUSSELL TARGETING CHAMPIONSHIP CHALLENGE
STROLL HAVING PROBLEMS BEFORE FP1
Will we see more struggles in qualifying for the American?
SEIDL ON RICCIARDO
FP1 - PEREZ QUICKEST
HELLO AND WELCOME
It's a sprint weekend. That means everyone is in a hurry to get the next thing done. It's like the opposite of a normal work day, in that sense.
Sao Paulo Grand Prix Qualifying - Live