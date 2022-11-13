Share
avant-match
Race
Follow the São Paulo Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 19:00 on 13 November 2022. Find race results, standings, stats, scores and track info. Keep up with the top F1 drivers and teams including Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Valteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing).
Formula 1 fans can read breaking Formula 1 news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. Don’t miss the upcoming Formula 1 events. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Formula 1 to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.
Highlights
Remove
RUSSELL LEADS
Perez is challeged by Hamilton, and he sweeps past.
HAMILTON BACK IN THIRD
This is perhaps the best weekend so far for Mercedes. First and third.
RUSSELL STAYS AHEAD
Perez is in second place, with Sainz in third.
GOOD EVENING
Hamilton leads with Vettel yet to pit. Russell is in second.
VERSTAPPEN PENALTY
The world champion is given a penalty, and he's joined by Norris.
RICCIARDO OUT
IN THE WORDS OF THE SOPRANOS
'Stay jeffing current'.
QUESTIONS ABOUT LIFE
Stop trying to understan your synapses and do what feels good.
WE'LL HAVE LIVE COVERAGE
Of the evening's action.
Brazil Grand Prix - Live