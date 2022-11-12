George Russell celebrated an ‘incredible’ first victory after he won the Brazil Grand Prix Sprint race on Saturday.
The Mercedes driver started the short-version race in third place, behind Kevin Magnussen in pole and world champion Max Verstappen in second.
Ultimately Verstappen dropped down to fourth place after struggling on medium tyres towards the end, and Magnussen was unable to keep up with the traditional top six.
The race saw team-mate Lewis Hamilton take second place with Carlos Sainz’s five-place grid penalty, though the seven-time world champion is under investigation for a potential transgression at the start.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Russell was delighted, saying: "It was incredible.
"We weren't expecting to have that much pace, but it goes to show all the hard work we are putting in and the progress we as a team have made.
"These last three races since Austin, the car has been feeling great and it is difficult to know how Max would have got on if he had been on the soft tyres.
"Nevertheless, standing here is a great feeling.
"It is difficult isn't it because this is a Sprint, so you have to manage risk and reward.
"Even though I was dying to get that victory, I didn't want to risk it too much and have no points starting at the back.
"We made it stick and third time lucky.”
Russell was optimistic for the events on Sunday, adding: "It is crazy to think we are both starting on the front row and Lewis did a great job coming from P8 so it is exciting.
"I am sure Max is going to be flying tomorrow coming through the pack, but we are in a luxury position for tomorrow and can maybe split the strategy and go for the win."
