Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton said it was ‘difficult to see’ in Friday’s qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

The seven-time world champion finished in eighth place after an abridged Q3 that was caused by team-mate George Russell.

Russell took third place after spinning out into the gravel at Turn 4, with no chance to restart before heavy rain came down and cemented the running order as it was at the time of the accident.

While Russell is in the top three, and Kevin Magnussen secured a surprise pole for the Sprint on Saturday, Hamilton faces a battle further down the pack.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hamilton explained why he went out for one last look on the track while the rest of the drivers sat in their respective garages.

"I went out there to see what the conditions were like but obviously it was properly wet,” he stated.

"It is motor racing.”

The Briton claimed that conditions made putting down a better time much harder, especially as he went out at one of the worst moments.

"It was just difficult to see the conditions, difficult to see the rain drops because it was so dark and I was the last car out so I think I got the earliest part of the rain and probably lost too much in the tyres in the pitlane,” he said.

"Just a bit unfortunate but George did a great job and congratulations to Kevin."

Fellow Mercedes driver Russell described the experience of his accident.

"I have broken the headrest because my head was banging so much,” revealed. "It was a pretty unpleasant experience.

"I wanted to do a 360 but then did the rears in the gravel so probably not the wisest choice I have ever made.

"As it turned out, we knew that the first lap was it all.”

He added that there was no reason to think that his Mercedes would be compromised as a result of going off.

He continued: "There was no damage but you are always tentative as it is lifted onto the tow truck and there is a lot of gravel so the guys are going to have to take the car to pieces tonight to make sure we have got all of the gravel out but it should be ok."

