Lewis Hamilton praised his Mercedes teammate George Russell after his Sao Paulo Grand Prix triumph.

The Britons cruised to a one-two Mercedes victory on Sunday after Russell had also claimed victory in Saturday’s Sprint race, and Hamilton was raised to second spot on the grid after Carlos Sainz dropped down due to having a new internal combustion engine fitted.

Hamilton and Russell have both endured difficult seasons with the German team this season after a design overhaul set them back compared to champions Red Bull and rivals Ferrari.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Hamilton was effusive over Russell.

"A huge congratulations to George. What an amazing drive he did today," said Hamilton.

"He did an amazing qualifying yesterday, so he truly deserves it. To my team, so proud of everyone back at the factory and here. This is an incredible result.

"We’ve worked so hard through this year to get a 1-2 and to get a win, and so this is hugely deserved by everybody so a huge thank you.

"What can I say, you know how it is with Max [Verstappen, referencing his early collision with the Dutchman].

"Big thank you to everyone in Brazil. I’ve had one of the best weeks of my life with how everyone’s accepted me here, so excited to come back again."

