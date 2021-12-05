The Formula 1 title race is shaping up to go down to the wire, and there has been high drama at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with crashes, red flags and controversial overtakes.

Below is a summary of a drama-filled open to the race and lap-by-lap updates can be followed HERE

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton led off the line and things looked good for Mercedes as his team-mate Valtteri Bottas held off Max Verstappen.

It looked set to be a frustrating evening for Verstappen, as the title leader saw his rival Hamilton scamper away.

However, Mick Schumacher lost the rear end of his car and ended up in the barrier.

The Mercedes drivers dived into the pits under the safety car, while Verstappen elected to stay out.

It looked a dream scenario for Mercedes, but that all changed when the race was red flagged and the drivers ordered back to the pits. Regulations allowed tyres to be changed in the pit lane, meaning Verstappen could get a free tyre change while in the lead.

Upon the restart, Hamilton got a flying start and sailed past Verstappen - who went wide, left the track and returned in the lead of the race - much to Hamilton's anger on the radio.

A further crash involving Nikita Mazepin and Sergio Perez saw a second red flag, and as the drivers returned to the pit lane, Red Bull were given the option to give the place back to Hamilton - or face a stewards’ enquiry.

They took the grid drop, meaning the race for the title is firmly up for grabs. And on the second restart, Verstappen burst past Hamilton as he tussled with Ocon to legitimately take the lead for the first time in the race.

However, there would be further drama as the race progressed when Verstappen was told to allow Hamilton to pass.

