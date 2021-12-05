Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will race in Abu Dhabi level pegging on 369.5 points after the current world champion won an incident-strewn Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

This was the first race of the season that Verstappen could have won the drivers' championship; with one race - the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - after Saudi Arabia, the eight-point advantage the Dutchman held meant he could have fashioned an unassailable lead.

However, Verstappen started in P3 behind the pair of Mercedes after hitting a barrier in his last lap of qualifying on Saturday night.

In the early stages, the Mercedes raced away and looked set to cruise to the win, but a Mick Schumacher crash forced the safety car out, and Verstappen stayed out to take track position, while Bottas and Hamilton went into the pits early for hard tyres.

However, that advantage was wiped out when the race was suspended to clear up the damage from the crash, allowing Red Bull to swap their driver’s tires out without penalty, while reserving track position.

Another crash, seconds after Verstappen ran off course and then angled across Hamilton, offered Red Bull the chance to go back to P2, despite Esteban Ocon taking the lead, with Hamilton in third.

From the second restart, Verstappen brilliantly burst through the inside to take the lead legitimately, before a string of virtual safety cars meant that Red Bull could run down the laps and preserve their tires, eventually giving the Briton 17 laps to chase down his rival.

With around 13 laps remaining, Verstappen was told to give his place back to Hamilton after the Dutchman again cut him off, and the Mercedes then ran straight into the back of Verstappen who had slowed alarmingly.

It led to an investigation from the stewards. When he finally gave back the place, he then used DRS to take the place straight back, and was then hit by a five-second penalty, only to cede his place again.

Hamilton would show a cool head to win the race from there and the two are now level on 369.5 points, with just one race to go.

DRIVER OF THE DAY - LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)

Hamilton kept his cool and his temper when others in his team were demonstrably losing theirs. Verstappen now needs to look at his rival and realise the cooler head has dragged him back in. For all the endurance and stamina of the Briton, the Dutchman needs to be given a dressing down by his peers - if he keeps driving like this for the rest of his career, he could hurt someone seriously.

WHERE THE RACE WAS WON

Lap 9/50 - Hamilton moving away from Bottas

As you might expect with a clear run ahead of him, Hamilton puts in another fastest effort. He is now 2.5 seconds ahead of his teammates. This is his to lose.

Lap 11/50 - Verstappen leads

Russell has moved past Stroll in the pits into 18th. The Mercedes are coming out, while Verstappen is set to stay out and he is now into pole.

Lap 12/50 - Verstappen radge

'Bottas is massively off the pace!' complained Verstappen. That held up Verstappen, and the stewards may look at that now. It's gamesmanship, clearly, but is it obvious enough to deserve censure?

Lap 13/50 - RACE SUSPENDED

A red flag. This is bigger than huge. It's large. The safety barriers need a repair, and that could be vital for Red Bull. The cars have to go back in to pit now, but that means Verstappen - who has pole position - can now change his tires. Oooooooooooooooooooh.

Lap 15/50 - RESTART

The lights go off! Hamilton pelts forward and Hamilton takes the lead, Verstappen comes back at him, cuts him off, Ocon is into second, and there is a huge collision somewhere at the back. Verstappen was super aggressive there - I think he's been naughty.

Red flag!

Lap 37/50 - Hamilton attacks

Verstappen refuses to yield as Hamilton uses DRS, gets into the slipstream, and Verstappen cuts into him again. 'That guy is crazy, man!' Verstappen may have invited an investigation.

Lap 37/50 - Hamilton runs into Verstappen!

Verstappen is told to give the place back by his team, and he puts on the brakes suddenly in front of Hamilton and the two collide. It breaks Hamilton's wings. Verstappen has appeared to be pretty cynical there.

Lap 41/50 - Verstappen and Hamilton's teams argue

The two teams are arguing over who told what, when. It's an absolute mess and Verstappen might have the benefit of the doubt if he didn't keep putting other drivers at risk.

Lap 43/50 Verstappen back in front

Verstappen lets Hamilton through, engages DRS, and then gets hit by a five-second penalty.

PIT EXCHANGE OF THE DAY

BEST OVERTAKE OF THE DAY

Lap 17/50 - RESTART AGAIN

Ocon and Hamilton touch! Verstappen goes into the lead, legitimately. up the inside. Ocon is in second. Mary Poppins!

