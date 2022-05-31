Sergio Perez has capped off a memorable few days by signing a two-year contract extension at Red Bull.

The 32-year-old Mexican won the Monaco GP on Sunday and currently sits third in the drivers’ standings – behind team-mate Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc – after four podium finishes in seven races.

“For me, this has been an incredible week, winning the Monaco Grand Prix is a dream for any driver and then to follow that with announcing I will continue with the team until 2024 just makes me extremely happy,” Perez said.

“I am so proud to be a member of this team and I feel completely at home here now. We are working very well together and my relationship with Max, on and off the track, is definitely helping drive us forward even more.

“We have built tremendous momentum as a team and this season is showing that, I am excited to see where that can take us all in the future.”

Perez joined Red Bull for the 2021 season, and finished fourth after winning the Azerbaijan GP and amassing 190 points.

With 110 points already this season, Perez is on course to surpass last year’s tally, and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said the new deal was a “no-brainer”.

“Since joining Oracle Red Bull Racing, Checo has done a fantastic job,” Horner said.

“Time and again he has proved himself to not only be a magnificent team player but as his level of comfort has grown he has become a real force to be reckoned with at the sharp end of the grid.

“This year he has taken another step and the gap to world champion Max has closed significantly, evidenced by his superb pole position in Jeddah earlier this year and by his wonderful win in Monaco just last weekend.

“For us, holding onto his pace, race craft and experience was a no-brainer and we are delighted that Checo will continue to race for the team until 2024. In partnership with Max we believe we have a driver pairing that can bring us the biggest prizes in F1.”

