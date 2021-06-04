This season’s Singapore Grand Prix has been cancelled as a result of tightening coronavirus pandemic restrictions in the country.

Formula One and the Singaporean state decided that with rules as they are regarding immigration, it is not possible to put on the event.

There may now be a decision to replace the event with Turkey, China and America - for a second run at Austin, Texas - all under consideration to take the place on the calendar.

Azerbaijani Grand Prix Hamilton frustrated by slow Mercedes as Perez is fastest in Azerbaijan practice 2 HOURS AGO

The race had been scheduled for the weekend of 1st to 3rd October, and a spokesman for Formula One said: "We continue to work with all promoters during this fluid time and have plenty of options to adapt if needed."

Turkey has already been put forward as a substitute location, but was unable to step in for the Canadian Grand Prix as it was put on Britain’s red list, which made travel near impossible.

Following the cancellation of the Singapore event, there are also doubts over Japan, Brazil, Mexico and Australia due to immigration restrictions or the number of cases in the respective countries.

'I love the battle' with Verstappen - Hamilton

Formula 1 F1 world champion Hamilton backs Naomi Osaka and wants more support for young sports stars 7 HOURS AGO