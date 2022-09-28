Williams driver Alex Albon will race in Singapore this weekend after missing the Italian Grand Prix due to appendicitis.

But 26-year-old Thai Albon has since recovered and said that he is "feeling good" ahead of his return to the track.

"My preparation has been a little different than normal but I'm feeling good," he told the Williams website.

"I've done everything possible to get ready for one of the most physical races on the calendar.

"I'm not underestimating how big a challenge this is going to be, but I'm looking forward to hitting the track on Friday and getting back driving.

"It's a great street circuit and the closest race to home for me in Thailand, so I'm really excited to be here and to see the fans that have turned out."

Albon is currently 19th in the drivers' championship with four points after 16 of the 22 races in the calendar this year.

De Vries is on two points while team-mate Nicholas Latifi, who will leave Williams at the end of the season, is yet to score a point.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen could seal his second world championship in a row if he wins the race and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finishes lower than eighth.

