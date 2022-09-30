Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was quickest in the second practice session on Friday for the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Italian team’s aim is to win this weekend in order to keep Red Bull’s Max Verstappen from winning his second consecutive Formula 1 championship - although it now looks a case of when, not if, for the Dutchman.

Verstappen was second quickest in the first session - with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton a surprise leader - as he chases another victory.

Sainz put up a time of 1:42.587s in FP2, with team-mate Leclerc second, George Russell third, Verstappen fourth and Hamilton fifth.

There was drama and disappointment for AlphaTauri, as Pierre Gasly had to return to the pits with a smoking car, which eventually burst into flames before being put out. The Alpha team’s disappointment was compounded when Yuki Tsunoda also had to retire.

Ahead of the session it was confirmed that Williams’ Nicolas Latifi would not stay with the British team beyond the current season.

"Although we have not achieved the results we hoped we would, it's still been a fantastic journey," he said.

One driver who will be with his current setup is Leclerc after making changes for the second session. The Monegasque explained: "We changed a few things after FP1 and we are getting it ready to get out soon."

