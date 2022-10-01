Max Verstappen could win the 2022 Formula One championship on Sunday. We look at the result he needs at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old Red Bull driver is the current world champion but could retain the title if results go his way at the race.

Matters were complicated on Saturday when an aborted final lap meant he finished eighth in qualifying , with main title rival Charles Leclerc taking pole in his Ferrari.

Verstappen’s pace in an increasingly dominant and reliable Red Bull has set him apart from the pack and even if he fails to clinch victory tomorrow, a title win still looks inevitable.

He is 116 points clear of Monegasque driver Leclerc, who had originally led the championship.

Verstappen must first win tomorrow with the fastest lap, and then hope that Leclerc is eighth or lower, and Sergio Perez is fourth or lower. He also needs to be six points clear of Mercedes’ George Russell.

Win but without the fastest lap, he would need Leclerc to finish ninth or lower, and Perez must again finish fourth or lower.

