The seven-time world champion was called to the stewards earlier on Saturday amid speculation that his continued wearing of jewellery - against F1’s rules - had come to the fore once more.

Ad

After qualifying, Mercedes were summoned for Hamilton’s "inaccurate self-scrutineering form" with suggestions the problem of jewellery will be discussed.

Singapore Grand Prix Hamilton quickest in FP1 at Singapore GP, Verstappen second fastest YESTERDAY AT 11:26

The issue has been rumbling on for a couple of seasons with Hamilton at times wearing an exaggerated amount of gold during press conferences in an apparent protest at the regulations.

Hamilton explained that he will keep the ring in his nose in order to prevent infection.

"It got infected loads of times and I was trying to find a solution and I went back to the clinic and that is the best way for it to heal," he said.

"For me, it is a health part so that is the way it is going to stay and we are going to have to deal with it."

Speaking about his performance on the track, Hamilton told Sky Sports that he was disappointed to miss out on a better grid position.

"I was pushing so hard. It was, so, so close. I was trying so hard, but these guys are always so quick,” he said.

"I really thought maybe with a perfect lap, which is really hard to get, we could be fighting for first place. I just didn't have the grip on the last lap.

"Nonetheless, I'm grateful to be on the second row and I'm grateful to the team for continuing to push. We'll just keep biting down and hopefully tomorrow will be a better day.

"We didn't know how close we would be. We knew the car would be stronger than it was in Monza, but we didn't know how close it would be. To lose out by that bit is OK. We'll get up and fight again tomorrow."

Singapore Grand Prix 'I feel for the fans' - Hamilton admits Verstappen dominance has spoiled F1 season YESTERDAY AT 16:12